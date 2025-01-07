NOTE: VDPS stands for the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme in the UK

Dr. Meryl Nass recently reported on how the UK media outfit, Daily Mail, is finally coming around to reporting on the scope of adverse effects of COVID shots. The report included almost 17,000 claims to the UK’s VDPS have now been made for COVID shots within 4 years, meaning that the average per year is over 4,000 claims per year.

By a back-of-the-envelope calculation using 90% of UK adults exposed to COVID shots, that works out to a 60% disability (or worse, up to death) claim made for each 3,000 recipients. A report from 2022, based only on data to August 2021, revealed some worry that the number of claims received might reach up to 9x what is typical:

But the last 4 years (2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024) have an average of approximately 56x the typically yearly amount of 76 claims per year. That’s more than 6 times higher than the highest amount which had been expected — a clear and unmistakable safety signal for COVID shots. But it gets even worse when you look at the latest two years.

For 2021 and 2022, there were under a thousand claims, meaning that, for the almost 17,000 total COVID shot claims made, the final two years have been running at over 7,000 per year — 92 times higher than the typical yearly number of claims made. The funding required to run VDPS increased by 26x when comparing 2021/22 to 2023/24:

It is time to call an end to COVID shots — at least until we can figure out why they are showing up as being over 50 times more dangerous to take into your body than are the typical vaccines we’ve had in the past.

[typical yearly claims for vaccine disability in the UK is 76 total claims per year] — https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/legal-studies/article/vaccine-damage-schemes-in-the-us-and-uk-reappraised-making-them-fit-for-purpose-in-the-light-of-covid19/9C0E78D31B186C4D87E694D321C0C8B0

[article showing 26-fold increase in funding required for handling vaccine disability claims] — https://www.msn.com/en-ie/health/health-news/review-planned-for-vaccine-payouts-as-claims-soar-since-the-pandemic/ar-BB1lSLfI