Data junkies are scratching their heads lately, because previous medical standards appear to have been sent down an Orwellian memory hole. As Dr. Peter McCullough has said, there use to be medical alarm when vaccines were shown to harm less than 100 people.

My how times have changed, huh?

The Standards of the Past

In 1999, a vaccine for rotavirus started making the news. CDC had counted up 15 total serious adverse event (AE) reports in the VAERS system, giving regulators a cause for worry. The event is called intussusception and it involves an infolding of the bowels.

Here is an image from that original CDC report (green markings added):

As you can tell, the estimated number of actual vaccine administered to infants by June of 1999 had been 1.5 million at most (though 1.8 million doses had been distributed).

That gives 10 VAERS reports of a serious AE per million doses, but you can ask where it fits in to the overall average of all serious AE reports. Here is an 11-year average reporting rate for serious AEs:

[click image to enlarge]

It looks like the serious AE reports for the RotaShield RRV-TV vaccine weren’t standing out as far as the overall average — 10 vs. 9.6 — though CDC may have been sitting on extra reports that had come in, while it was figuring out a public relations strategy about how to address them.

The evolution of VAERS reports seems to bear this out, but it is also possible that the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) led to hypervigilance so that no case went missed (green markings added):

Notice by how much the reports jumped in the month that the CDC advisory came out. Conservatively, you can estimate that CDC insiders might have been thinking that there were 20 to 40 reports of this serious AE per million doses administered.

But the talking point is that that amount — the 20 to 40 reports of a serious AE per million doses — was enough for CDC to call a halt to the administration of this particular vaccine.

40 Reports of Serious AEs per Million Doses

Further evidence that 40 reports of a serious AE for every million doses used to be considered by the medical community to be an unacceptable level of risk was the diptheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP) vaccine which had whole-cell pertussis inside of it (markings added):

The orange outline shows that, to be called “serious,” an AE either has to lead to hospitalization, an extension of a current hospitalization, threaten your life, disable you for life, or kill you.

The behavior of the CDC back in 1991 indicates that 48 reports of serious AEs per million doses is too much risk — though 19 reports of serious AEs (the reporting rate for the DTaP vaccine which replaced DTP) may be considered tolerable, given the diseases prevented.

An Even Lower Threshold?

But an even lower threshold was applied to the live oral polio vaccine (OPV) after it was discovered to lead to paralyzing polio cases in 1 in every 750,000 first doses administered (1.3 cases per million doses administered):

Most outstanding is that the 1.3 cases per million doses was an estimate of the actual rate, not the reporting rate to VAERS, which will always be lower than actual background rates.

By 1997, at least one of the scheduled doses had to be of the inactivated kind and, by 1999, only inactivated polio vaccine was allowed in the USA — and no new cases of vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis were reported to VAERS.

The 31 reports to VAERS above were considered to be at least 68% of the background event rates for paralyzing polio post-vaccine. It was thought at the time that the event is so life-changing and vaccine-specific that at least 68% of actual events would get reported to VAERS.

Dividing the 31 reported cases by 0.68 reveals an estimated 46 cases of paralyzing polio in vaccinees during those 7 years. Seven cases of paralytic polio per year.

The talking point is that that was enough of a risk to call for a change in the vaccine campaign. Seven cases of paralytic polio per year was considered to be too much harm.

Seven total serious AEs per year.

Shifted Goal Posts

If somewhere between 1 to 40 serious AE reports per million doses is a risk limit, then it would seem that we’re definitely beyond that now. A re-analysis of the Phase III clinical trials for the mRNA vaccines reveals a rate of 610 excess serious AE per million doses (1,320 excess serious AE per million vaccinees).

But that’s somewhere around (610/40 =)15 times the harm that it used to take to get a vaccine pulled from market. If you drive through a school zone, there is a risk you could hit a child with your car. The speed limits are reduced in order to get that risk down to an acceptable level.

If you drive 150 mph through a 10-mph school zone, you’ll get a ticket — because the local officials won’t stand for you engaging in behavior that’s 15 times beyond what is considered to be acceptable risk.

The upshot?: COVID jabs appear to be at least 15 times beyond the (formerly-) acceptable level of risk.

The first 6 months of VAERS reports of death after COVID jabs also reveal almost a 15-fold increase — with almost 4,500 deaths reported before even 300 million doses had been delivered (15 deaths reported per million doses):

[click image to enlarge]

So, whether it is serious AEs or outright death, the COVID jabs appear to be somewhere around 15 times more dangerous than what was previously tolerable to the medical community.

Being 15 times more dangerous than the previous products might be justified if the disease itself was 15 times worse than previous diseases, but recent variants of COVID are not even one third as deadly as the seasonal flu:

[click on image to enlarge]

The orange bar in the middle is the average number of flu deaths per million infections among 50 to 64 year-olds using 8 recent years of flu, but the gray bar at right is the Omicron deaths per million infections among those of age 61 to 72 (the blue bar at left is Omicron in those aged 51 to 60).

Seasonal Flu (age 50 to 64): 480 deaths per million infections

Omicron (age 61 to 72): 166 deaths per million infections

Omicron (age 51 to 60): 84 deaths per million infections

It makes no sense to take a product that is approximately 15 times more dangerous, for a disease that is no longer even one third as deadly.

A cynical pun regarding the perspective of those who benefit financially from official COVID response protocols is that, while they don’t make sense, they make dollars.

Reference

[CDC reacted to just 15 VAERS reports of a serious AE back in July of 1999] — CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm4827a1.htm

[CDC review of VAERS data which mentions RotaShield RRV-TV] — CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/ss5201a1.htm

[Past seasons CDC reports of symptomatic flu infections and flu deaths by age] — CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/index.html

[Phase III trials show that mRNA injections led to an excess of 13.2 serious AEs per 10,000 vaccinees (6.1 per 10,000 doses)] — Fraiman J, Erviti J, Jones M, Greenland S, Whelan P, Kaplan RM, Doshi P. Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults. Vaccine. 2022 Sep 22;40(40):5798-5805. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2022.08.036. Epub 2022 Aug 31. PMID: 36055877; PMCID: PMC9428332. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9428332/

[Lancet study showing 4471 reported deaths in VAERS for 298.8 million vaccine doses (15 reported deaths/M doses)] — Safety of mRNA vaccines administered during the initial 6 months of the US COVID-19 vaccination programme: an observational study of reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and v-safe. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S1473-3099(22)00054-8

[Omicron not even a third as deadly as flu] — Erikstrup C, Laksafoss AD, Gladov J, Kaspersen KA, Mikkelsen S, Hindhede L, Boldsen JK, Jørgensen SW, Ethelberg S, Holm DK, Bruun MT, Nissen J, Schwinn M, Brodersen T, Mikkelsen C, Sækmose SG, Sørensen E, Harritshøj LH, Aagaard B, Dinh KM, Busch MP, Jørgensen CS, Krause TG, Ullum H, Ostrowski SR, Espenhain L, Pedersen OBV. Seroprevalence and infection fatality rate of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in Denmark: A nationwide serosurveillance study. Lancet Reg Health Eur. 2022 Oct;21:100479. doi: 10.1016/j.lanepe.2022.100479. Epub 2022 Aug 5. PMID: 35959415; PMCID: PMC9355516. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9355516/

[16% of all flu infections remain asymptomatic; 84% of them progress to symptoms] — Leung NH, Xu C, Ip DK, Cowling BJ. Review Article: The Fraction of Influenza Virus Infections That Are Asymptomatic: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. Epidemiology. 2015 Nov;26(6):862-72. doi: 10.1097/EDE.0000000000000340. PMID: 26133025; PMCID: PMC4586318. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4586318/