Reanalysis of the original Phase 3 trials for mRNA COVID shots revealed twice as many sudden unexpected deaths in the active group as in the control group, although the doubled risk of sudden death was suppressed by the investigating researchers of the time. Besides uncommunicated harm, the claimed benefit is also erroneous.

To be able to claim a benefit from an immunological product, you have to correct for the biases which enter into your computation of “vaccine effectiveness.” Two important biases are the Immortal Time Bias (suppress early infections after shots) and the Healthy Vaccinee Bias (the people taking shots are >45% healthier, on average).

A researcher re-analyzed Qatari COVID shot efficacy data and corrected the numbers for these two main biases:

Correcting for the first bias, Immortal Time Bias, already cut claimed efficacy in half. Correcting for both biases at the same time cut estimated efficacy even further. In the image below, claimed effectively against severe/fatal COVID 21-28 days after Dose 1 of Moderna was 92.1%:

But when corrected for all of the severe/fatal COVID cases which had accrued since that first Moderna shot had been given, then that 92% effectiveness was cut by almost two-thirds of the original estimate:

The Dose 2 effectiveness against severe/fatal COVID also dropped by about half when merely correcting for one of the two major biases. Using three estimates of Healthy Vaccinee Bias on the first 27 days reveal negative efficacy for severe/fatal COVID:

The highest efficacy against severe/fatal COVID that remained after correcting for Healthy Vaccinee Bias on Dose 2 Moderna was 12% — which is not enough efficacy to meet the minimum acceptable (“70% efficacy, with a 30% lower bound”) standard set by the World Health Organization:

[click to enlarge]

Considering how COVID shots do not even meet the minimum acceptable standard, and considering how they at least “appear to” double the risk of sudden death (reanalyzed Phase 3 trial), they should be pulled from the market immediately.

Reference

[COVID shots might double the risk of sudden death] — https://blog.fdik.org/2026-09/99193550508.pdf

[at best, COVID shots have 12% efficacy against severe/fatal COVID] — Shahar E. Effectiveness of a Covid mRNA Vaccine Against Two Early Variants: A Reanalysis of Published Data. Cureus. 2025 Aug 21;17(8):e90666. doi: 10.7759/cureus.90666. PMID: 40978821; PMCID: PMC12449847. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40978821/

[the minimum acceptable efficacy against severe disease is 70% (30% lower bound)] — https://www.who.int/tools/target-product-profile-database/item/tpp--for-covid-19-vaccines