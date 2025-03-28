Steve Kirsch recently reported on the lowering of the ratio of deaths between unjabbed persons and jabbed persons in England — showing how the unjabbed got better off over time, while those jabbed got worse off over time. This report mimics Steve’s methods but takes the analysis in another direction.

When finding the expected change in monthly all-cause mortality, one method is to look at all age groups together. When that is done for USA numbers, here is the crude (overall) monthly death rate for each month from Month 1 of 2014 to Month 12 of 2019:

Notice how there are no months with monthly all-cause mortality of 600 per million (each of the 72 months showing was above 600). Also notice how there were no months with 900 monthly deaths per million, which would have been a 50% increase from 600 from peak-to-trough. This means that there was never 1.5x in all 6 years.

But age-specific mortality rates might move around more. While I could not find monthly age-specific mortality trends, I was able to find weekly ones, but keep in mind that weekly mortality moves around even more than monthly mortality, so that you have to picture monthly mortality being somewhat less volatile:

[click to enlarge]

At bottom left, peak-to-trough weekly death differences among the middle-aged in England reach from a single peak of 1800 down to 1200, for a weekly Max/Min ratio of about 1.5x. At bottom-right, the elderly weekly deaths go from about 8,000 up to a single peak of 12,000 — a ratio that also barely makes it up to 1.5x.

The upshot is the monthly, age-specific death rates do not move more than 1.5x (you do not find monthly age-specific death rates that are more than about 50% higher than others). It would be odd to find a month with “double-death” in it (a 100% increase from another month in that year), and it would defy logic to find one at 3x.

Let’s look at the all-cause death rates by age band in England and Wales during months with high COVID shot uptake.

18-39

[click to enlarge]

The yellow cells are the maximum death rates but they’ve been “annualized” to show the death rate that would be reached if that month happened 12 times in a row. Column C is for double-jabbed persons, D is for boosted persons, and E is for those who had a booster, but it was within 21 days of injection. Column F is unjabbed.

Notice how those unjabbed got a high death rate early on, and then it dropped, but for those taking jabs July 2021 and later became really bad for them (they started dying a lot). There are uncanny ratios at bottom reaching over 4.0 per group type, and when looking across group types for the overall max and overall min, 6x was found (orange).

But wait until you see how things progress as age bands rise.

40-49

[click to enlarge]

Same pattern as in the young: unjabbed peaked early and dropped, jabbed persons started dying more in the fall and winter of 2021. The peak-to-trough ratios are similar to that for the young adults, but trust me, you are going to want to see what is below.

50-59

[click to enlarge]

Same pattern as before — the unjabbed peaked early and the jabbed began dying more later — but check out the peak-to-trough (maximum/minimum) ratio for those who only took two shots: 11x! They started dying at a rate that was 11x more than reported for them for March 2021. Anything which makes you 11x more likely to die is not good.

But the likely reason for this disparity is dishonesty: UK officials very likely “lied” when reporting the early death rates for this age band in column C above. The values simply vary too much, so that no biomedical explanation could make them feasible. But if you think that you’ve now “seen it all” — then just keep reading:

60-69

[click to enlarge]

Same pattern of yellow again, and a similar ratio as those in the 50-59 age band, but you are going to want to sit down before you start scrolling below.

70-79

[click to enlarge]

NOTE: The 70-79 age band is likely why the UK stopped reporting numbers after May of 2022, because even the average monthly death rate of those fully-dosed had surpassed the unjabbed and was running at a rate more than 2x higher in 2022. You cannot have fully-dosed people dying twice as often and still “sell” the jab to others.

Individual ratios went up to 15x here, and the overall max/min ratio was essentially 25x! Let’s put that into words for effect: The worst monthly death rate in the age band from 70-79 was 25-fold higher than the best monthly death rate was. That type of thing only happens when atomic bombs go off in your neighborhood. Drum roll …

80-89

[click to enlarge]

Same pattern again with the yellow cells, but now we have individual ratios reaching 20x, and the overall ratio exceeding 50x. Even an atomic bomb — if it had went off in your neighborhood — might not be able to create that much disparity in monthly death rates. The evidence suggests that UK officials have “lied” about death rates.

The real reason for the inaccuracy of early death numbers is the “Cheap Trick” that Norman Fenton and Martin Neil discovered involving systematic misclassification of deaths. It also explains any apparent efficacy of booster shots. But as said above, the UK could not continue to report on jabbed death rates 2x higher than unjabbed rates.

So they simply stopped reporting on it.

Why Atomic Bombs cannot create 50x death rates

Unjabbed 70-79 year-olds had an average monthly death rate of about 5,500 per 100,000. But if you increased their death rate by 50-fold, then for every 100,000 persons, you’d witness 275,000 of them dying. But you cannot get 275,000 deaths from just 100,000 persons (100% of the people would have to die, and they need to die 2.75 times).

This proves that atomic bombs cannot create monthly death rates that are 50x.

Reference

[historic weekly age-specific deaths in England and Wales] — Green HK, Andrews N, Fleming D, Zambon M, Pebody R. Mortality attributable to influenza in England and Wales prior to, during and after the 2009 pandemic. PLoS One. 2013 Dec 11;8(12):e79360. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0079360. PMID: 24348993; PMCID: PMC3859479. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3859479/

[monthly age-specific death rates in England and Wales] — Excel file. https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland