Ludwig von Mises complained that FDR’s New Deal wrecked America, by moving it away from a capitalist system of free enterprise and toward a collectivist welfare state. He made a big stink about how the reason the USA was so much better off than Europe was because Europe implemented their “New Deal” 20 years earlier than us.

In other words, by postponing socialist policies by just 20 years, a world of difference in living standards was possible to Americans. In a natural experiment of what postponing socialism (and staying with capitalism) can do for the people in a nation, by 1948, people in the USA were better off than the next 6 nations on Earth:

While free market economists do not all agree that the New Deal wrecked the American Dream, they do all agree that LBJ’s growth of the welfare state (his “Great Society” plan) helped to wreck America. Obama’s “fundamental transformation of America” made things even worse for U.S. citizens though:

While undoing the New Deal may not currently be “in the cards” — there is a good chance that America can be saved if we undo the policies of both Obama and LBJ, returning to the economic policies that we had in the USA prior to 1966, when LBJ’s growth of the federal government spending/patronage schemes was gaining steam.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Personal current transfer receipts: Government social benefits to persons [A063RC1], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A063RC1

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross Domestic Product [GDP], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDP,