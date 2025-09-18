The “Unite the Kingdom” rally took place in the UK last Saturday, to protest against unmitigated immigration and public policies which favor immigrants over natural citizens, such as extra government spending (i.e., current or future taxes placed on the citizenry) in order to house immigrants in hotels.

But controversy exists over the official estimate of the crowd size:

This aerial image shows that particular section of the crowd which was trying to make it over the River Thames. An official estimate of total crowd size is approximately 110,000 protestors — although some analysis makes that official estimate appear low, and likely too-low-to-be-plausible (i.e., likely state propaganda).

To estimate crowd size requires two things: density and extent.

Density

Here is a closer look at crowd density:

And for perspective, here is how it might look if viewed from directly overhead, rather than from an angle:

And here is a computer-simulated demo of how it would look from an aerial angle:

With a density that averages at least 2 persons per square-meter of space, you can get an estimate of just that particular section of the crowd which was on-or-near Westminster Bridge (including some area off beyond the banks on each side):

With 41,000 people on-or-near Westminster Bridge alone, we have to expand the area to cover the full extent of the rally.

Extent

From spotty reports, it would appear that the rally spanned from Waterloo Station, across the Westminster Bridge, and some distance past Westminster Abbey, and possibly all of the way to Buckingham Palace (though this is speculation on my part). Here is an early gathering of people at Waterloo:

And here is a zoomed out version, showing people along a path either to-or-from Westminster Bridge:

And here is a map enclosing the entire (albeit speculated) extent of the rally:

If it truly did run from Waterloo, down to Westminster Bridge, and across the River Thames, and all of the way to Buckingham Palace, then you would have to multiply the 41,000 people on-or-near the bridge by approximately 5x (resulting in over 200,000 protestors at this rally). Evidence suggests that official crowd estimates were way too low.

