NOTE: A related post is found here.

Heathrow became dictator of Dystopa-land and declared a policy of “universal driving” where, no matter how old you were, you could get behind the wheel of heavy machinery or motor vehicles and drive around to your heart’s content. His right-hand man was Jethro, and Jethro came to Heathrow with some urgent news …

Jethro: Boss, we’ve got a problem.

Heathrow: What are you talking about, Jethro. I’m in charge, so what is the problem?

Jethro: It’s about your policy of letting “everyone” drive cars, even if just 4 years old.

Heathrow: Yeah, so, what’s the matter with it?

Jethro: Well, the traffic accidents have risen by a lot after your policy change.

Heathrow: How many traffic deaths occurred?

Jethro: 15.7 million traffic deaths last year.

Heathrow: And what is typical for a year?

Jethro: 40,000.

Heathrow: What kind of a multiplier are we talking about here?

Jethro: 400x

Heathrow: Whuh? Oh, nevermind. That’s not high enough for alarm.

Jethro: What are you talking about, Heathrow? There is blood running in the streets!

Heathrow: So. So what if there is! I can’t get in trouble for that.

Jethro: Why not?

Heathrow: Do you remember that COVID fiasco last century?

Jethro: Yes.

Heathrow: Well, there was this guy named Tony Fauci, and he was downplaying myocarditis and advocating for universal COVID shot uptake — even when adverse event reports for myocarditis were coming in at a rate that was 400x what is typical.

Jethro: Whoa. Are there receipts for this, such as documentation of the adverse event reports, and documentation — perhaps from a personal journal or diary — with Fauci admitting that exact behavior?

Heathrow: Yes. It was 400x, he did not care, people got harmed, and he did not pay.

Jethro: We are screwed then. We’ve got 5 year olds operating 4,000-lb muscle cars with 600-lbs-ft of torque and 750-horsepower — and they are tearing up the streets. All sorts of mayhem is raining down upon us. We can’t keep people alive any more.

Heathrow: Hey, listen. I call the shots around here. I like the policy. And that is that.

Jethro: Ugh!

The End



