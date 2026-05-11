The Bio-Security State is method for gaining tyrannical control over the world, and — as reported by the Naked Emperor substack — progress toward it is advancing:

Naysayers may say that this is a good thing, because it will allow the government to target individuals who are very susceptible to respiratory pathogens, for instance, such as people deficient in vitamin D. But this reasoning is problematic because the UK government has known its people are deficient, and has done nothing about it:

May 2021

Average active vitamin D was below even the lower recommendation, though even the higher recommendation by The Endocrine Society (75 nmol/L) is approximately 25% too low to optimize resistance to acute respiratory infections. But, even though the science does not back them up, the UK officials still recommend only 400 IU:

July 2021

If unlimited access to identifiable patient data continues and UK individuals end up being targeted by their government, the history of the use of information by UK health officials indicates that it will not be used in order to improve the health of the targeted individuals. They’ve had their chance to show if they support public health.

The evidence suggests that the Bio-Security State apparatus will not be utilized for pro-social ends, but will instead be steered toward something less ethical than that.

Reference

[UK residents are seriously deficient in vitamin D] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0261561420306397

[science does not back up a recommendation of 400 IU] — Papadimitriou DT. The Big Vitamin D Mistake. J Prev Med Public Health. 2017 Jul;50(4):278-281. doi: 10.3961/jpmph.16.111. Epub 2017 May 10. PMID: 28768407; PMCID: PMC5541280.

[UK officials still, curiously, stand by their recommendation of 400 IU] — Buttriss JL, Lanham-New SA, Steenson S, Levy L, Swan GE, Darling AL, Cashman KD, Allen RE, Durrant LR, Smith CP, Magee P, Hill TR, Uday S, Kiely M, Delamare G, Hoyland AE, Larsen L, Street LN, Mathers JC, Prentice A. Implementation strategies for improving vitamin D status and increasing vitamin D intake in the UK: current controversies and future perspectives: proceedings of the 2nd Rank Prize Funds Forum on vitamin D. Br J Nutr. 2022 May 28;127(10):1567-1587. doi: 10.1017/S0007114521002555. Epub 2021 Jul 21. Erratum in: Br J Nutr. 2022 May 28;127(10):1600. doi: 10.1017/S0007114522000745. PMID: 34284830; PMCID: PMC8376911.