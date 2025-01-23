When regulators engage in post-marketing surveillance, sometimes referred to as pharmaco-vigilance or as Phase 4 investigation (coming after Phase 3 Clinical Trials), one method is to form a proportional reporting ratio (PRR) on the specific adverse event reports that come in for a certain drug or compound, vs those for all other drugs.

NOTE: The PRR is a relative proportion, in that it measures the share of all adverse event reports comprised by a specific type of adverse event (AE) — once for the product of interest (e.g., COVID shot), and then again for all products (e.g., all vaccines). A high PRR indicates a high share of all AEs are from a specific AE.

But when only a few events occur, the PRR has more variability in it. To account for the extra variability in the estimate when there are low numbers of events to work with, you can use the confidence limits on the estimated PRR. When CDC formed those limits — accounting for variability — COVID shots were still dangerous.

The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) obtained the CDC data, and you can view the summary of the data here. But to show how bad things were — i.e., how bad the CDC knew things to be — here are a few screenshots from the ICAN website:

Age 5 to 11

In this one, jabbed kids from age 5 to 11 were found to have been reporting appendicitis at a rate that was 33x higher than the reporting rate for all other vaccines, and even the lower confidence limit (LCL) which accounts for variability in the estimate shows that those kids reported appendicitis at least 9 times more often.

At bottom you can see that reports of appendectomy were 8x higher for COVID shots, with a LCL of at least 3x.

Age 12 to 17

Jabbed kids from age 12 to 17 reported myocarditis at rates that were 71x the reporting rate from all other vaccines, and even the LCL was still 40x.

Adults

Jabbed adults reported being hospitalized (“serious” = hospitalized) for COVID pneumonia at rates that were 136x the reporting rate for all other vaccines, and even the LCL was still 65x — indicating that taking the COVID shot did not really protect people from becoming hospitalized for COVID pneumonia.

Also of concern is pulmonary embolism or pulmonary thrombosis (blood clots in the lung), because adults taking the COVID shot reported them at 43x the reporting rate for all other vaccines, and even the LCL was still approximately 14x.

The CDC data obtained by ICAN reveals that CDC had clear and unmistakable signals of great harm from COVID shots, but though they were in possession of these data, they did not sufficiently warn the public.

Reference

[ICAN page with obtained CDC data] — https://icandecide.org/cdc-proportional-reporting-ratio/