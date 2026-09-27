The National Cancer Institute has a Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program, where they estimate the incidence of cancer and the death from cancer. While the values for 2024 are only preliminary, values for prior years can be trusted. Even so, the rate of cancer in females in 2023 was higher than ever:

All Cancers, Female

[click to enlarge]

The crude data are in light-blue but, because there is a delay in reporting new cancers whenever they come into existence, the dark maroon dots have adjusted for that delay. The onset of COVID and COVID shots appears to be behind a new rate of yearly increase that is almost 6x higher than the baseline rate of increase (left half of graph).

For the first time ever, the age-adjusted cancer rate in females surpassed 456 yearly new cancers per 100,000.

Data for males are harder to decipher, largely due to the big drop in lung cancer as males moved away from cigarette smoking:

All Cancers, Male

There is still a definite increase from 2014, but it is more subtle than the increase for females. Regarding leukemia, if you consider only data which has been adjusted for reporting delays, it is also unprecedentedly-higher for both sexes combined:

Leukemia (delayed), Both Sexes

The crude rate in light-blue does not show an increase in overall leukemia, but the story changes if you incorporate the delay. Since COVID and COVID shots, women have been getting stomach cancer at increasingly-high rates:

Stomach Cancer, Female

The low dot in 2020 reflects the dramatic fall in cancer screening during 2020, and that dot is omitted from the trend analysis. All dots after 2020 have no relation to the dots prior to 2020, representing a higher “new normal” for female stomach cancer after the year of 2020. Miss North Carolina 2024 even recently died from stomach cancer:

Because she was a public figure, there is a very high chance she took the COVID shot. Her young age (22), as well as the death within a single year of diagnosis, both indicate that it was “turbo cancer” (a named cancer, but coming now in a more aggressive form than patients had been experiencing in the past).

Females also got much more kidney cancer:

Kidney Cancer, Female

For males, new increases in thyroid cancer stand out:

Thyroid Cancer, Male

The evidence suggests that we need to completely halt the mRNA injections which have been going into the arms of humans. The steep uptick in cancer incidence reveals that an environmental injury is in play, something new which came on the scene in 2020/2021. While 5G is likely involved in cancer, we can have that fight later.

To add pressure to the government to remove mRNA injections, visit this call-for-removal-of-mRNA-shots page and, if you agree with the statement, add your name to the list. You will be able to tell your grandchildren that — when the chips were down — that you made it known that you boldly stood on the right side of history.

Reference

[SEER cancer estimates] — https://seer.cancer.gov/statistics/preliminary-estimates/preliminary.html