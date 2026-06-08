NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

The yearly rate changes in cancer incidence are typically within +/- 10 cases per 100,000 — because only a few things are able to create big changes in the incidence of cancer within the short time of a year. Those are things like the meltdown of a nuclear reactor, such as Chernobyl, or nuclear weapons tests performed too close to populations.

Those are things that can make cancer incidence change by more than +10 per 100,000.

But evidence in women after COVID shots rolled out suggests that a special cause of elevated cancer incidence is required, because the common causes of variation in the cancer rate are not enough to explain the steep rise:

In 2020, the recorded incidence of cancer fell because people largely paused getting tested for cancer during that COVID year. The big increase of 2021 is mostly explained by the untested people of 2020 being carried forward, and the “new” cancers being discovered in 2021 — even if they had been present throughout 2020.

But the change from 2022 to 2023 is the most disturbing, although the National Cancer Institute says that the 2023 incidence rate is still “preliminary.” It is temporally related to the uptake of the experimental modRNA COVID shots. Once COVID shot uptake surpassed 75% of the population in Apr 2022, then female cancer incidence surged.

The evidence suggests that COVID shots should be stopped.