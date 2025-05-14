The deadline for public comments on the upcoming Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on COVID products is 23 May 2025. I have not commented yet, but I did read through all 60 of the current comments there. Over 90% of comments praised Novavax and many of them were discouraged with mRNA shots.

One person out of 60 (comment #36) was against the vaccines, but held the libertarian view that it is your body, your choice — so that, if you want to take it, you should be able to personally purchase the dose and take it. Comments, along with any personally-identifying information that you share, go straight into the public record.

This means you should be careful what you share, because of potential blowback. I was personally surprised that 59 out of 60 wanted COVID shots (though they were strongly in preference for Novavax). My suspicious mind makes me suspect that the comment section has been curated, but I’d like to believe it to be fully transparent.