In this post, I made a logical argument that 48 serious adverse event reports (serious AERs) per million doses is unacceptably high, citing the deliberate replacement of DTP vaccine — a vaccine which had 48 serious AERs per million doses — with DTaP vaccine, one with less than half of that. I then showed a Moderna lot 10x worse.

But I was wrong

The actual situation is worse than I first reported, because the actual number of serious AERs for the Moderna lot in question — i.e., Lot # 030 A 21 A — is more. People made subtle typographic changes when referring to this lot. Here is the original number used before:

But we can’t stop counting serious AERs at 525, because of these additions:

That makes for 540 in total, and 505 serious AERs per million doses.