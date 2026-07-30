Anthony Fauci was grilled in the Senate for transgressions and profuse misconduct during the COVID debacle, and at minute 01:06:00 in the video, Senator Ron Johnson presents this chart:

But the 39,000 deaths associated with COVID shots include a yearly rate which is unfair, because it is averaged over more than 5 years of running time. When looking at COVID shot uptake, it used to be the case — at “peak uptake” — that the weekly average of the daily uptake was 3.5 million COVID shots:

But just two years later, the uptake of COVID shots had fell by 99%, so that just one shot was given for each 9,220 persons in the USA:

Because moderate-to-high uptake of COVID shots stopped after two years, it is more fair to average the yearly COVID shot deaths over a 24-month time window, not a 68-month time window that is heavily comprised of months when uptake was 99% lower than peak. Here are the reports of death with onset in the first two years:

Dividing those 31,506 reports of death by two, you obtain a yearly rate of 15,753 deaths — which is much higher than the rate of 6,922 yearly deaths presented in the Senate. Here is how the uncorrected chart is graphed, using a time window heavily comprised with months when uptake had reduced down to just ~1% of peak uptake:

But here is how it looks when you do a more fair comparison, by not diluting the yearly rate — i.e., by deliberately not including entire years when COVID shot uptake was only ~1% of the peak uptake from April 2021:

The corrected evidence suggests that COVID shots were 927x more dangerous than ivermectin and 111x more dangerous to take into your body than hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

Reference

[video of Fauci grilled in the Senate] — https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/hearings/testimony-of-anthony-fauci/

[uptake of COVID shots] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

[VAERS search tool] — https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php