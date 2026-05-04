In this prior report, it was discovered that COVID shots, even if safe, would not have been cost-effective medical products — leading you to wonder why they were pushed for so hard, if all that they will accomplish is to inch the USA ever more toward bankruptcy. Wikipedia defines criminal “racketeering” in this way:

In the United States, racketeering is a type of organized crime in which the perpetrators set up a coercive, fraudulent, extortionary, or otherwise illegal coordinated scheme or operation to repeatedly or consistently collect a profit. The term "racketeering" was coined by the Employers' Association of Chicago in June 1927 in a statement about the influence of organized crime in the Teamsters' Union.

It shows that a group of perpetrators set things up so that they can “consistently collect a profit” — even if they do not perform a service which has value to most people (or to anyone, for that matter). It is an open question whether medical care in the United States is overwhelmed by criminal activity: whether it is a “racket.”

Indications that you are being fleeced by perpetrators, rather than being sold a truly valuable bill-of-goods, comes from comparative analysis of what is spent on healthcare versus how long you can expect to be healthy:

U.S. citizens can expect to be healthy for just under 65 years, but they spend approximately twice what is spent in high-income countries, countries with have average health expectancy that is higher than the USA. If you spend twice to get worse results, then that is evidence of criminal or quasi-legal “racketeering” in U.S. medicine.

This chart shows that we spend twice what many other countries do, but the first chart showed that it does not do us any good (our health expectancy is worse than other countries). Critics and detractors may attempt to make the case that our government does not spend as much (socialized medicine), but they are wrong on that:

Our government health spending alone (blue section) equates to approximate all of the health spending from both government and private sector in high-income countries, and our government alone is more than the average from the entire European Union — and much higher than the world average. We are the “most-socialist” in medical spending.

Being the “most-socialist” nation with respect to healthcare, we spend about twice the share on healthcare, of each government dollar spent, than Europe does — 25 cents of each government dollar spent is spent on healthcare. The reason this is inflated so high is because there is so much “racketeering” in medicine in the USA.

Hopefully, RFK Jr. can fix this.

Reference

[US health spending does not produce comparable US health] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/healthy-life-expectancy-vs-health-expenditure-per-capita?xScale=linear

[USA spends twice or more on health than comparable nations do] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/health-expenditure-and-financing-per-capita?country=JPN~USA~ITA~BEL~GBR~KOR~FRA~AUS~IRL~CAN~DNK~FIN~ESP~NZL~PRT

[USA is the “most socialist” in terms of government medical spending] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/health-spending-per-person-by-source?country=OWID_WRL~USA~OWID_EU27~OWID_HIC

[In government, 25 cents of each spent dollar goes to healthcare] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/health-expenditure-government-expenditure?tab=line&country=Low-income~USA~OWID_WRL~WHO_EUR