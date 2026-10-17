NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

If you restrict yourself to the 16 nations with the highest GDP per capita, then you get a list of comparable nations. In 1987, presented in descending order according to GDP per capita, here is a measure of income equality:

In 1987, the USA was the 4th richest nation in terms of GDP per capita (4th from left), but of the comparable nations, the USA had the most income equality (least income inequality). Canada was a very close second. Now let’s flash-forward by 38 years, so that we can see the effect of drifting away from capitalism in the USA:

In 2025, the USA was the 3rd richest nation in terms of GDP per capita, but it had lost 1st place in terms of the equality of income. Nations like Austria and Canada had higher relative median daily income or consumption for each 10,000 in GDP per capita — though Norway, Switzerland, and Denmark were still worse than the USA.

Norway, Switzerland, and Denmark had more income inequality than the USA in 2025, which is an odd finding because most reports on the topic would say the opposite: they typically say that nations like Norway and Denmark have more equality than the USA does — but not when you measure how relatively well-off median consumers are.

Reference

[mean (GDP per capita) and median income in nations over time] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/median-daily-per-capita-expenditure-vs-gdp-per-capita?xScale=linear&yScale=linear&time=1987