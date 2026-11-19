NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

In typical midterm elections regarding U.S. Senate races, looking back by two years to the prior winner’s state-specific vote shares in the general election allows you to be able to predict from 11% to 44% of the variation in midterm Senate-race vote shares:

1990 — 11.2% of variation explained (R-squared = 0.112)

1994 — 23.8% of variation explained

1998 — 31.8% of variation explained

2002 — 44.1% of variation explained

2006 — 23.8% of variation explained

But 2026 stands out from history, with 90% of variation explained:

2026 — 89.9% of variation explained

The historic average was 27% and the historic standard deviation was 12%, meaning that the 2026 value of 89.9% was over 5 standard deviations above the mean, which — according to Chebychev theorem — is significant at the 5% level on literally any distribution of values (a normal distribution or not):

Z = \frac{89.9-27}{12} = 5.24

The best explanation for the divergent 2026 senate-race results is that they came from a pre-conceived algorithm that automatically shifted Republican vote shares down from 2024 — so that the 2026 Republican vote share in any given state would be approximately 84% of what the 2024 Republican (Trump) vote share had been.

End note

Stopping at 2002 might have been more appropriate because “hackable” Smartmatic machines first began to be utilized in the USA in the 2006 midterms — though removing it does not alter the main point made here. The 4 midterms prior to 2006 serve as a better example of what is usual, but removing 2006 does not alter results.

Reference

[prior results of elections] — https://uselectionatlas.org/RESULTS/

1990 barplot

2026 barplot

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