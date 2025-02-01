Jessica Rose reported on a 230% increase in the proportion of all adverse events that are fatal events in U.S. military personnel reporting to the VAERS system. This is a terrible outcome, but a time-series of raw numbers would add even more perspective. Here are the adverse event reports (AERs) which resulted in a hospitalization (serious):

These reports were by year of vaccination, so 2020 was purposely left out. The incredible Z-score for 2021 (Z = 28.2) comes from the mean and standard deviation of the 16 years running from 2004 to 2019. Here is the time-series for fatal AERS:

The fatalities reported had an even higher Z-score (54.9). Here are the research notes that led to these two time-series:

Serious AERs to 2019

Serious AERs of 2021

Breaking the reports down by type allows us to see that over 95% of all serious AERS in 2021 involved the COVID shots. Unfortunately, there is a blank space in the top row for type, so the proportion of all reports due to COVID shots uses only the known types listed.

Fatal AERS to 2019

Fatal AERs of 2021

Again, when broken down by type, COVID shots comprise more than 95% of all fatal adverse event reports.

Because serious outcomes were at least 28 standard deviations above the mean, the evidence from the U.S. Military reveals that COVID shots were not safe to take.

Reference

[VAERS searching tool] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php