In the VAERS database, fatal adverse event reports with an onset interval from Day 0 up to Day 4 give the data on reported fatality within 96 hours of taking an injection. The typical year from 1990 to 2019 had 72 of them, but it would be expected that — for 2021 — there might be 3x to 5x that typical baseline, from the expanded coverage.

At triple the baseline, you would have seen 216 reports of fatality in 2021 with an onset by Day 4 post-dose. At quintuple the baseline, you would have seen 360 reports of fatality in 2021 with an onset by Day 4 post-dose. But check out the actual number of reports of fatality by Day 4 in the 2021 year:

With 3,382 reports of 96-hour fatality in 2021, the reporting rate was almost 47x the baseline — well beyond the “3-fold to 5-fold” increase that you would have expected for that year. The evidence suggests that COVID shots should get pulled from the market, due to being at least 9 times more dangerous than would be expected.

The 46.7x spike in 96-hour fatal reports for 2021 is 9 times higher than the conservative expected increase of 5x — an expectation that accounts for extra doses going out, higher average age of recipients, and an increased propensity to report. Having a spontaneous reporting system is useless if 40-fold increases are ignored.

Reference

[online search tool for VAERS] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php