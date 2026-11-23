NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

When viewing the recorded variation in the ratio of vote shares between those from U.S. Senate races in the Midterm and the prior General-election vote share, a typical finding is that the standard deviation of the ratio, presented as a vote share’s percentage of the prior vote share, is 25%, but not with the 2026 Midterm:

A 99% confidence interval around the standard deviation of 2026 runs from 4.1% to 7.8% — which precludes all prior midterms, which all hover at around a standard deviation of 25% absolute percentage points (comparing the Midterm to the prior).

The relative absence of variation in 2026 represents results that are “too clean.”

The uniformity in the 2026 Midterm suggests that a mathematical algorithm was utilized in order to compute vote shares, rather than relying on the actual count of votes which had come in, organically, for the candidates.

Reference

[results in prior elections] — https://uselectionatlas.org/RESULTS/

[2026 vote shares] — https://www.wsj.com/election/2026/general