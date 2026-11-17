NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

Let us first revisit the bar chart from the previous report:

2026

And compare it to 3 prior elections:

1994

1998

2002

2026 appears different from all the rest in that the Republican Senate-race vote share most-consistently differed by a more-or-less constant percentage from the prior presidential vote share in each state. But let’s revisit the scatterplot and compare it to the other elections:

2026

Coefficient of Determination, R-squared, was 0.899 — meaning that 89.9% of the variation in vote share per state was explained by multiplying the 2024 share by 0.841.

1994

Coefficient of Determination, R-squared, was 0.238 — indicating that 2026 was a significant deviation from this prior election.

1998

Coefficient of Determination, R-squared, was 0.318 — indicating that 2026 was a significant deviation from this prior election.

2002

Coefficient of Determination, R-squared, spans from 0.238 to 0.441 in the historical record — indicating that the 2026 value of 0.899 was a significant deviation from prior elections. The likely explanation for the very high correlation of 2026 numbers is that an algorithm was utilized in order to come up with the vote shares in 2026.

Reference

[historic record of election vote shares by state and by party and by office] — https://uselectionatlas.org/RESULTS/