In this prior post, I brought up the possibility that there is organized grooming of U.S. citizens in order to get them to commit mass public violence. Only about 1 in every 7 persons is highly “suggestible” — where you can convince them to do things if you invest the resources required in order to engage in 5th Generation Warfare on them.

After a susceptible person is discovered — possibly by a feedback mechanism where you successfully convinced them to “switch genders” — then resources are ramped-up and the person is targeted 24 hours a day until they reach the break-point and finally resolve to go out into the streets and to commit mass public violence.

The ultimate “purpose” of the violence is political, but the proximate reason that the targeted person was transformed into someone who will commit violence can be varied, according to the feedback from the 5th Generation Warfare waged on them. Prison-population evidence suggests that there is such organized targeting going on:

To test for statistical significance of the findings (15.3% of all inmates in women’s federal prisons are biological males identifying as trans), I checked the full range of assumptions on the background proportion of trans in the population, obtained an Incidence Rate Ratio for imprisonment, and formed a 99% confidence interval on it:

Even at the most generous assumption, where 1 in every 100 persons are assumed to be trans, the rate ratio of incarceration was significant, and trans-identified persons were, at minimum, 41% more likely to be imprisoned in federal prisons. Using the background proportion from the DSM-5, they were, at minimum, 142x more likely.

The evidence strongly suggests that there is an organized campaign to target people based on their suggestibility, to first “turn them trans” and then — if successful — to then go all-in on harassment and perception management techniques, until they “crack” and then haul-off and commit mass public violence.

Reference

