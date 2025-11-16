To estimate whether COVID was deadly, and by how much, the best place to start is in a nation which did not implement very many “mitigation measures” but, instead, allowed the virus to run-rampant throughout society. Luckily, there was a nation which did just that: Sweden. The age-specific death rates tell the entire story:

2020 death rate among those of age 45

The death rate in 2020 for those who were 45 years old in 2020 was 1.07 deaths per 100,000. But that is the very same death rate that had been found in Sweden in 2017:

2017 death rate among those of age 45

The indication is that COVID did not increase the death rate in people who were age 45, because the death rate of 2020 was a typical death rate for that specific age. When looking at those of age 65, even more evidence of non-danger is found:

Deaths in that age were 8.68 per 100,000 in 2020. But does that mean that there was evidence of danger from COVID? To find out, you have to check in prior years:

2018 death rate among those of age 65

In 2018, the death rate for those of age 65 in Sweden was higher than it was in 2020 — indicating that COVID did not represent any significant danger to those of age 65. Next up are the people of the age of 80:

2020 death rate among those of age 80

In 2020, those of the age of 80 had a death rate of 44.33 per 100,000 — but that is still lower than what it had been back in 2016:

2016 death rate among those of age 80

The evidence suggests that COVID did not represent any type of an “emergency” — the type which might be utilized in order to justify extensive top-down mitigation measures throughout society. Instead, the age-specific death rates in one of the most-exposed nations to COVID were similar to prior years, when only the flu circulated.