Many people now believe that viruses do not exist, but even though the official responses to the purported existence of viruses is often corrupt, it doesn’t do a service to the Medical Freedom Movement to deny the existence of viruses. Here, researchers in 1999 added back RNA to the proteins produced by Tobacco Mosaic Virus (TMV):

The result was a mixture that had the ability to infect plants. And the kicker is that you can create a Franken-virus by combining TMV protein with the RNA from a different, Holmes ribgrass (HR) viral strain, you can produce an infection that resembles HR:

The virus was then isolated from the infected plants and, sure enough, it was HR, meeting Koch’s 4th postulate:

You must be able to re-isolate the infectious organism from an experimentally- (or secondarily-) infected individual.

Reference

Fraenkel-Conrat H, Singer B. Virus reconstitution and the proof of the existence of genomic RNA. Philos Trans R Soc Lond B Biol Sci. 1999 Mar 29;354(1383):583-6. doi: 10.1098/rstb.1999.0409. PMID: 10212937; PMCID: PMC1692543. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/instance/1692543/pdf/10212937.pdf