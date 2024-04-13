NOTE: The previous post on this topic is here.

The title of this post is too generic and therefore somewhat misleading, because the specific type of infection examined will be sepsis: infection in the bloodstream. But assuming similar biologic defense mechanisms are in play, then what is good for sepsis is likely good for infections overall.

Jordan Kempker et al. tracked a cohort of over 30,000 US adults aged 45 and up, and discovered that the incidence of sepsis is related to the level of active vitamin D:

I used the mean values for the 5 quintiles that they reported on (the blue squares), and then I fitted a power model to the data, resulting in a coefficient of determination of 0.93 — indicating a very good fit of model to the data. Risk approximately doubles for each 10 ng/mL decrease in active vitamin D (25-hydroxyvitamin D).

But to get 97.5% of people up to these levels of active vitamin D requires more international units (IU) than previously thought. A crude estimate comes from Robert Heaney et al. by using just 3 data points:

Note how the slope of 0.0038 indicates that, to get one extra ng/mL of active vitamin D in 97.5% of all persons taking vitamin D, requires administering an extra (1/.0038=) 263 IU of vitamin D. To get a 10 ng/mL rise for 97.5% of people taking vitamin D requires giving 2,630 IU.

When these high IU levels of vitamin D intake are mapped onto the original sepsis risk graph, then you get something like this:

Notice how an intake of less than 2,000 IU per day is associated with over 10-fold risk.

Evidence suggests that people following the advice of the U.S. government by taking in somewhere from 600 IU to 800 IU of vitamin D daily are putting themselves at high risk of sepsis. Clinically significant protection from sepsis is found from getting several thousands of IUs of vitamin D per day.

Protecting 97.5% of people may require levels approaching 10,000 IU per day. The only official guideline that comes close to the above is this one that I found which referred to those at high risk of deficiency:

“A higher-dose initial supplementation with vitamin D3 at 10,000 IU daily may be needed in high-risk adults who are vitamin D deficient (African Americans, Hispanics, obese, taking certain medications, malabsorption syndrome). Once serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D level exceeds 30ng/mL, 3000 to 6000 IU/day maintenance dose is recommended.”

