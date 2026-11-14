NOTE: A prior report related to this topic is here.

The total count of votes for U.S. Senate candidates might be below the total votes counted in a presidential election. Here is the sum of all votes for Senate candidates since 2016:

NOTE: the 2026 Senate vote total is a “guess-timate” from other sources online

Total votes cast for U.S. Senate candidates was relatively high in 2016 (far left), but there is a jump of over +30 million votes in 2024 (from 80 million to over 110 million), and a preliminary estimate on the 2026 midterms is 124 million votes — which is an additional 14 million beyond what was seen in the prior presidential election year.

From 2022 midterm to 2026 midterm, an additional 44 million votes came in for Senate. If you just look at total votes for candidates for U.S. Senate from year to year, it does not tell you as much as what happens if you break apart the votes for Democrats and the votes for Republican Senate candidates. Here are 4 states, broken down like that:

Georgia

In Georgia, total votes cast for a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate peaked in 2020, but total votes for Democrat candidates peaked in 2026. Both vote totals for 2022 fell because it was a midterm, and history shows that, in midterms, you get a drop in vote totals — because not as many people are coming out to vote versus presidential years.

From 2022 midterm-to- 2026 midterm, Republican vote totals dropped slightly, while Democrat vote totals rose tremendously. The 2020 year had 42% more votes for Democrat than 2016, and the 2026 year had 36% more votes for Democrat than 2022. 2016-2020 were consecutive presidential years, while 2022-2026 were midterms.

Michigan

For Michigan, the middle two years are presidential elections, but the drop-off in 2026 for Republicans was much more than that for Democrats. The 2020 year had 23% more total votes for Democrat than 2016, with 2024 dropping 1% from 2020, and 2026 dropping 7% from 2024.

North Carolina

Like in Georgia, in North Carolina, votes for Republicans peaked in 2020, and have fallen each cycle after that. For Democrats, the 2026 vote total for Democrat candidates almost reached that of the 2020 presidential year. The 2020 year had 21% more total votes for Democrat than 2016, and 2026 had 39% more than 2022.

Texas

Like in Michigan, for Texas, the middle two years are presidential election years, but by 2026, total votes for Republicans were all of the way down to where they were 8 years prior, in 2018. For Democrats, vote totals rise each cycle regardless of whether it is a presidential election year or not. It is likely something unprecedented.

The 2020 year had 21% more total votes for Democrat than 2016, with 2024 being 3% higher than 2020, and 2026 being 8% higher than 2024. The evidence suggests that the 2026 midterms were not fully free-and-fair, but instead that they are so anomalous that the best explanation for the numbers is that there was widespread cheating.

Reference

[online election statistics] — https://uselectionatlas.org/

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