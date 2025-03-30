In this prior report, the age-specific monthly death rates for jabbed and unjabbed persons in England was compared up to May 2022 — when the UK government stopped reporting the data. I have since found monthly deaths by age in England, so that a measurement standard can be applied to the raw data.

Death has yearly seasonality, and when you take the month of the year with the highest amount of deaths in it — often around January each year — and divide it by the month with the lowest amount of death in it (peak-to-trough difference), then you get the Max/Min Ratio. Here is the Max/Min Ratio for narrow age-bands in England:

Discounting the younger age groups (less of them were jabbed in England), we can look at the expected range of monthly death counts or death rates, revealing that there is variation which reaches almost to 50% — so that the highest month could be up to 1.5x the lowest month (but no higher than that).

If any given month is more than 50% higher than a baseline month (i.e., over 1.5x), then that throws a Safety Signal, because common causes of variation in death are no longer in play — and some special cause of death has been introduced and is inflating the death counts. Let’s apply this standard to the monthly age-specific deaths again.

But this time, we can divide every jabbed monthly death rate by a baseline unjabbed death rate, expecting our ratios to only ever reach up to 1.5x (jabbed monthly death rate no more than 50% higher than baseline unjabbed monthly death rate). Cells in green are the months with the lowest age-specific death rates:

Age 18-39

[click to enlarge]

In the lowest age group, vulnerability was created by being double-dosed (column L monthly death rate) and by taking the first booster shot (column N monthly death rate). When values were less than 2x higher than the baseline value at bottom right, then no highlighting was added — fully accounting for seasonality in death rates.

When the jabbed monthly death rate was over twice the unjabbed baseline, yellow was added to the cell. When the jabbed monthly death rate was over 3x of the unjabbed baseline, gold was added. When over 4x, orange was added. When over 5x, red was added.

Besides green cells, these other color-coded cells sit just to the right of the group to which they refer. Fully-dosed persons in July 2021 had it the worst, and they died at a rate that was over 5x the baseline monthly death rate for this age group. Their annualized death rate that month was 81.3 per 100,000 person-years (5.3x baseline).

Booster shots really harmed the young in the fall/winter of 2021 (quadruple death).

Age 40-49

[click to enlarge]

Age band 40-49 did better with COVID shots, and they did not become so relatively vulnerable to death — like the younger adults did. But still, the immune imprinting from being fully-dosed with “wild-type” COVID shots — but then getting exposed to Omicron variant (Jan 2022) — really hurt them, leading to over “triple-death.”

This is also known as Vaccine-Mediated Enhanced Disease, or VMED, and it has always been a top concern of researchers in the decades prior to COVID — even if it is no longer of any concern to them, regardless of whether or not the data are flashing in big, bright, neon signs that say that COVID shots are definitely creating VMED.

Age 50-59

[click to enlarge]

Booster shots didn’t appear to cause as much harm to those in their 50’s, but the immune imprinting from being fully-dosed certainly did cause harm to them — with monthly death rates reaching to over 3x (in Jan 2022) in those who had been fully-dosed. Keep in mind that there is systematic misclassification of deaths, though.

This systematic misclassification, called the Cheap Trick by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil, artificially deflates deaths among newly-jabbed persons, while simultaneously artificially-inflating them in those remaining unjabbed. Along with healthy-vaccinee bias, this “trick” could be hiding harm from the booster shots.

Age 60-69

[click to enlarge]

Booster shots didn’t appear to cause as much harm to those in their 60’s, but harm cannot be ruled out, due to the systematic misclassification mentioned above. However, being fully-dosed led to enough vulnerability-to-death to make the monthly death rates reach up to over 4.5x the baseline monthly death rate.

Age 70-79

[click to enlarge]

COVID shots very seriously harmed those in their 70’s, with monthly death rates spiking up to over 6x the baseline monthly death rate for this age group. Even by May 2022, the death rate in fully-dosed 70-79 year-olds was running really high compared to the death rate of those remaining unjabbed. This group likely caused data to stop.

The mortality data in this age group indicts the COVID shots too much, showing them to be “very good at” making you vulnerable to death.

Age 80-89

[click to enlarge]

COVID shots in those of age band 80-89 had a similar negative effect as they did to those a decade younger. But with a higher baseline death rate among those unjabbed, it was harder for them to reach the steep disparity in death rates that fully-dosed persons in their 70’s had (6x peak, with 2.17x even as late as May 2022).

Reference

[seasonal variation in monthly death by age in England (1.5x max)] — Excel file. https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/adhocs/12592monthlydeathoccurrencesbyageandclinicalcommissioninggroupccgengland2019

[monthly age-specific death rates in England during COVID] — Excel file. https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland