One way to discover if your government is over-extended and doing more things than it is supposed to be doing — i.e., if your nation is drifting away from free market capitalism — is to examine the relation of wages earned to printed money. Actually, it isn’t just the money which has been physically printed, but checking accounts as well.

A name for the printed currency and the checking deposits — which, like hard currency, are immediately-available for purchasing power — is “narrow money.” First let’s find out how much money it is that average people are walking around with:

According to the graph above, in 2022, when combining checking account balances with the cash held in your pocket or purse, the average American of age 16 or higher was “walking around with” $27,000. We supposedly had $27,000 of “walking around money” available to us for immediate spending. But let’s think about this.

Most of you reading this, and most of the people that you know, do not actually know someone who is sitting on $27,000 worth of money which they could spend at a moment’s notice if they needed or wanted to. But if $27,000 has been printed for each and every American of age 16 or over, and we don’t have it, then who does?

It is likely that a majority of this “printed-but-nowhere-to-be-found” money is sitting in foreign stashes and in the stashes of organized crime lords. Those two places might explain over 50% of the “missing money” and the wealth inequality which had grown tremendously ever since 2009 might explain the remainder.

The reason that it cannot be true that rich people here have all the money is the sheer size of it — there are not enough rich people in the USA to divvy out the excess money to (it would make their money holdings astronomically large). There are not enough rich people in the USA to “launder” approximately $3 trillion in printed cash.

Somewhere around $4 trillion of narrow money can be accounted for by (1) people’s held cash, along with (2) their checking account balances, and (3) banks willfully holding more bank reserves than is typical, leaving somewhere around $3 trillion “unexplained.” As far as (3) banks holding more reserves than typical, it briefly reached over $3 trillion:

When orthodox economists are asked where the money is, they will wave their hands and raise their voices and tell you that it all boils down to changes in “money velocity.” They will say … Yeah, sure, we have a lot more cash now, but it only changes hands once or twice throughout the entire year, so it is explainable.

But this “official” explanation doesn’t square well, because money typically changes hands at least a half-dozen times a year. You buy a toy for your kid, and money changes hands. The storekeeper takes your money and buys a motorcyle within that same year (money changed hands twice). The motorcycle shop owner buys a canoe, etc.

By the time that 12 months have passed, that money will have changed hands at least 6 times. But the economist asks you to believe in abstract fluctuations which have no empirical backing to them. When you index something, you set up a baseline value and every future value can be compared to the baseline, showing you percent change.

Check out the ratio of the percentage growth in wages disbursed in the private sector versus the percentage growth in narrow money:

From 1959 to 1989 — when government was smaller and less obtrusive — workers in the USA were doing well, because their wages were increasing faster than the rate of increase in narrow money. A big change in narrow money will “eventually” cause a change in the prices of things. Inflation occurs when too much money chases things.

Up until 1989, inflation was not a problem, because wages were keeping up. But by 2009, workers inside of the USA began getting hammered from the after-effects of having a government which was over-extended and doing things that it has no business doing. Check out the two series in the chart above when separated:

From about 2009, when an Executive Order from then-president Obama declared a new type of thing called “special access programs” — i.e., things that the federal government gets to spend money on, but without any worry about being audited for it, later — then you see a sharp divergence from constitutionally-limited governance.

More specifically, loads of cash started being printed which had no real tie to the economic activity happening in the private sector. And this just got worse under COVID. Wages could never keep up with that kind of an increase in narrow money. This drives down the purchasing power of wages for Americans (makes them poor).

It won’t matter if you got a 5% raise last year: If the price of most of the things that you buy went up by 6%, then you are “more poor” than last year. According to the ratio of wages to narrow money, US workers in 2023 were “more poor” than even workers back in 1959. It isn’t actually true, though, only potentially (it isn’t true “yet”).

It will take some time for the extra cash which has been printed to make it back into US markets. Like I said at top, it is likely that most of it is being held offshore or onshore in the vaults of organized crime lords. One wonders if that had been “the reason” to make an Executive Order on funding which is immune to outside audits.

If trying to take over a nation, for instance, then it would really help if you could pad the accounts offshore or give pallets of cash to crime lords in a quid-pro-quo. Lately we are noticing a lot of violent crime, so much of it that you have to question if it is being deliberately “funded.” Not everything is as it seems on the surface.

But, regardless of the motives, it hurts American workers trying to make ends meet. Governments, including ours, should not be allowed to have some of their budgets remain immune from outside audit. The U.S. Constitution states that regular financial statements will be given to the U.S. public, and “dark money” programs violate that.

