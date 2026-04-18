In this prior post, it was discovered that U.S. market incomes grew best in the 1960s, second-best in the 1980s, and then steadily slowing down after that. Between the 1960s and 1980, the final year of the Carter administration, we had drifted away from capitalism, only to be brought back to it during the Reagan administration.

Check out our rankings over time, according to affordable living standards:

Pro-Capitalism in the USA (1965)

Back in 1965, the federal government was small, and the only nation that beat us out in affordable living standards was oil-rich Kuwait. Because of the choice to maintain our economic freedom, we had over twice the living standards of someone living in either Finland or the United Kingdom.

Anti-Capitalism in the USA (1980)

By the fourth year of the anti-capitalist Carter administration, there were 12 nations where people were better-off than the people living in the USA.

Pro-Capitalism in the USA (1986)

Five years into the Reagan administration, we had almost gained everything that we had lost under the anti-capitalism of the 1970s. Only one oil-rich nation beat us: United Arab Emirates. But look at the curious 43% yearly increase in GDP per capita in Switzerland for 1985-1986. That is the type of jump seen when “cooking the books.”

An example of “cooking the books” to make it seem like your GDP grew by 43% in a single year is if you claim that a brand-new government service allows the people to have the health care characteristic for millionaires. If you pretend that government medicine is that good, and then put everyone onto universal healthcare, GDP jumps.

But that assumes that people do not have to pay for their healthcare, it assumes a “free lunch.” This may not have been the way that Switzerland “cooked the books” in order to get a 12-month jump of 43% in GDP, so it just serves as an example.

Anti-Capitalism in the USA (2022)

With a federal government which had gotten truly out-of-control by 2022, the USA had slipped back down to 9th in the world, with the people of 8 different nations being better-off than the people residing in the USA. The evidence suggests that, when the USA is governed correctly, we can be top-three in the world (and even in the top-two).

But not without economic freedom.

Reference

[1965 GDP per capita] — https://database.earth/economy/gdp/1965

[1980 GDP per capita] — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_past_and_projected_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita

[1986 GDP per capita] — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_past_and_projected_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita

[2022 GDP per capita] — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_past_and_projected_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita