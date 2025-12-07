As reported by the Defender, a lawsuit against a national park which refused to accept cash payment was thrown out for lack of standing (lack of “immediate threat of injury”). But as found in other nations, like Canada where the “Freedom Convoy” truckers had their debit cards frozen, there really is an immediate threat of injury.

Anyone reading my stuff understands that I am somewhat of a market fundamentalist/market absolutist, though not quite an anarcho-capitalist. I agree with Nozick, Mises, and Ayn Rand that market’s require an impartial night watchman (a rule-based government). There are two ways to prevent people from bettering their lives:

1) Get control of their money, or

2) Get control of their guns (or more specifically, their police).

If a third party controls either, then individuals are not fully free. Central banks should not be allowed to exercise control over the value of money, and governments should not be allowed to infringe on the natural human right to own a gun. I alluded to how no one should be allowed to usurp control over money or policing/guns here.

A bill proposed in 2021 was pretty good, forcing U.S. businesses into a certain way of operating (operating so as to maintain freedom, rather than to undercut freedom):

When businesses refuse to allow people to use their held cash as payment, it pays to remember that that is one of the two ways to undercut human freedom. Not much regulation should exist in society, except for regulation around guns/police and money. With guns/police, police need objective rules and individuals need guns.

With money, according to the founders of the United States of America (according to the original U.S. Constitution), only commodity money (e.g., gold-backed money) should ever be allowed. Ludwig von Mises argued the same thing when talking about 100% reserve banking. Banks are one of the few things which require regulation.

Police should be forced to play by the rules, and banks and businesses should be forced to deal in sound money. Society enforces on them by way of regulation.

It is not because it is fun to be able to exert force over others (force is almost always bad), but because those things — the ability to act from a defensible position, and the ability to save true wealth from prior productive work — are requirements for human freedom. Without sound money or true protection, human effort can all be undercut.

The bill above has been watered down so that it only applies to cash payments of $500 or less. That is a step in the wrong direction. The original 2021 bill applied to payments of up to $2,000, which is better, but not perfect. A perfect law would not have any limit. A perfect law would require gold-backed money.

That law, along with impartial peace enforcement and self-defense, would allow humans to flourish — because the more productive you are, the more wealth you have, and no bankster or gangster could prevent you from allocating your personal accrual of resources toward the goods and services you find desirable, in each time and place.

Reference

[bill requiring businesses to accept cash] — https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4395/text

[watered-down bill lowering the limit for accepted cash] — https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1138/text