NOTE: A related report, but on medical care, is here.

They say that the greatest lie the devil accomplished was to convince people that he did not exist. Keeping that in mind, listen with new skepticism when people tell you that we have free enterprise in the USA. Free enterprise is enterprise which has not been interfered with by the government, such as by “government regulations.”

It is less common than we are led to believe. The government technocrats have been able to pull off a lie and convince us that they do not exist, and that they are not interfering with the markets — but they lie. Here is the relative growth in average blue collar wages (dotted) along with growth in the price of homes (solid blue):

With both series set to “100” in 1975, we find that wages have increased by 6.5x relative to 1975 wages, but the price of homes has increased by 11.9x. To find out when the government was “doing its worst” in interfering with the housing market — driving the price of homes up much faster than wages — here is the ratio:

By the first quarter of 2006, the Bush administration had interfered so much with the housing market that it had driven the relative price up to 1.83x what it had been in 1975. Put simply, the share of wages required to buy a home then was 1.83x what it took to buy a home in 1975. That almost cuts the “home-buying power” in half!

But notice how the housing bubble has completely inflated again, indicating that the government is still interfering in the housing market with burdensome regulations. Additional upward pressure on home prices will be caused by increased immigration — both legal and illegal immigration — because demand rises faster than supply.

The evidence suggests that the government should deregulate in housing, allowing builders to more-easily enter the market and to more-easily build homes to sell. The “solution” to an excess of demand for a product is to increase the supply by removing any and all barriers to entry in the field, and any barriers to operation, as well.

Reference

[homes are now 11.9x more expensive than they were in 1975] — U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, All-Transactions House Price Index for the United States [USSTHPI], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/USSTHPI

[wages are 6.5x higher than they were in 1975] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Weekly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private [CES0500000030], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CES0500000030