In a prior post, statistical analysis was utilized to determine if Canadian wildfires are being artificially perpetuated — or whether they are merely due to the natural cycle of things, subject only to the common causes of variation in nature. It was statistically determined that there is a special cause for the recent wildfires in Canada.

After 2020, there were reports of heavy spraying of Canadian forests, mostly centered on the herbicide ingredient, glyphosate, a compound which can remain inside plant material for up to 12 years, possibly depending on the plant species (almost all species might retain glyphosate for at least one year).

Whether there is an ulterior motive for glyphosate or whether there are other chemicals which were sprayed, perhaps alongside glyphosate, it was interesting to discover how the Canadian government has made some forests “illegal” in that you are not allowed to walk or to hike through them.

To create the most human harm with smoke, you need to be able to create fine particulate matter (diameter less than 2.5 microns), or PM2.5, because such matter is capable of reaching all of the way to the bottom of your lungs, where the lung’s tiny air sacs, the alveoli, exchange directly with your bloodstream. Here are the emissions data:

While only somewhere around the average of 1.55 million tons of PM2.5 are supposed to get released into the atmosphere each year from Canada’s wildfires, the year of 2023 had 10.7 million tons of PM2.5 released. Using prior years as the baseline, the Z score for that year approached 12.0:

A 12-standard-deviation increase suggests a special cause of variation, because the common causes of the variation in the wildfires of nature are not enough to explain 12 standard deviations of change. While a 3-standard-deviation change in wildfires is not alarming (as it is if we assume a normal distribution), a 12-standard-deviation change is.

The “smoking gun” of the data is actually in the years after 2023, when there is no evidence of a “dry tinder” effect — where after a very heavy burn, there is much less remaining material to burn, so the wildfire amount automatically drops below average for a year or two, until enough dry tinder accumulates again.

While the intent behind the recent Canadian wildfires is still elusive (we do not know if they are being perpetuated in order to induce respiratory injury to unsuspecting humans), the notion that the wildfires are being artificially perpetuated — whatever the purpose — is supported by the statistical data. In layman’s speak:

These fires aren’t natural.

Reference

https://ourworldindata.org/wildfires