Steve Kirsch recently asked Grok if Grok can find evidence of a mortality benefit from the experimental COVID shots that rolled out in December 2020, but Grok admitted that the evidence for a benefit is not there. Here is the evolution of weekly excess death, fully-corrected for the seasonality of death:

You have to wonder how it was that, after so many people had had COVID shots (during the Delta wave), weekly excess death shot up to 46%. Breaking it down by age groups is even more revealing:

Age 15-64

In those of working age, weekly excess death never rose above 38% until the COVID shots had rolled out. Remember, the effect of seasonality (higher winter deaths) is fully-accounted-for in these graphs, so that there is no longer any expectation that you will see the excess death numbers rise in the winter weeks.

For those of working age (age 15-64), peak weekly excess death occurred in the week of 5 Sep 2021, and it was 70% excess death. The comparable value from 2020 — even though seasonality is accounted for (making all weekly values comparable to each other) — is the week of 6 Sep 2020, with 19% excess.

Age 65-74

Peak weekly excess death in those from age 65-74 was during the week of 30 Jan 2022 — at 67% excess — after most of them had been fully-dosed with COVID shots. The runner-up for weekly excess was 12 Sep 2021, with 65% excess. Just as with those of age 15-64, none of the values during 2020 got close to those excess death numbers.

Age 75-84

Peak weekly excess death in those from age 75-84 was during the week of 3 Jan 2021, with 67% excess. The runner-up was 30 Jan 2022 — with 55% excess — after most of them had been fully-dosed with COVID shots. No weekly excess death value during 2020 was higher than the weekly excess death found in the week of 30 Jan 2022.

The evidence suggests that Grok was right: There is no aggregate evidence of any mortality benefit from people taking the experimental COVID shots. In contrast, in many cases, excess death was higher after the COVID shots rolled out — higher than at any time during 2020. And the ‘dry tinder’ effect should have lowered excess death by 2021.

Reference

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline?time=2020-04-05..2022-02-13&country=~USA