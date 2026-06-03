Deep’s Newsletter

Deep’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
5h

Ed Dowd noted higher mortility in working age cohort, 18-65 yrs, from insurance claims. I believe Germany had similar results, also. I don't know how anyone can still think these shots are beneficial, but some do!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deep Dive · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture