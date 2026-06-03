While searching for worst/best-case scenarios is not acceptable when performing research on efficacy — because it involves “data dredging” until you find something promising hidden somewhere inside the data — searching for such scenarios is acceptable, and even desired, when doing safety research.

People looking out for the safety issues often choose multiple methods, just in case one of the methods does not catch a safety signal while another method does. It isn’t “data dredging” but “data mining.” They also look at the data from all angles — which is normally unacceptable but becomes crucial when answering the question:

Was is the worst that can happen?

Using the earliest possible week for the rollout of experimental COVID shots, and taking the data out to the latest week when excessive death was clear-cut, here are data on the weekly excess death of those of age 65 to 74 in the USA:

[click to enlarge]

The situation of having COVID alone is to the left of the red line, and the situation of having COVID plus the experimental COVID injections is on the right, showing that it was 40% worse for Americans after they got exposed to the experimental COVID shots (the shots made the excess death numbers 40% worse than they were before).