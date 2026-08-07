NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

The class of compounds known as vaccines is a class of compounds associated with a fatal adverse event rate of approximately 6 per million. As argued before, the only way to know for certain if it is rational to vaccinate a general population against a disease is when that disease causes a death rate at least as high as the medicine does.

Were Flu Vaccines Rational?

Using ICD-10 codes J09-J11, the evidence suggests that it was not rational to vaccinate against flu, because the aggregated death rate from flu was only 5 per million (0.5 per 100,000 at bottom right in the image below):

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Now that more people have started to take more flu vaccines, the death rate from flu has risen up above its typical rate of 5 flu deaths per million person-years to a new level of 23 flu deaths per million person-years (2.3 per 100,000):

After an increase in the uptake of flu shots, the death rate from flu has “more-than-quadrupled.” Critics and detractors may state that the 4-fold increase in flu death rate is due to aging of the population, and that without the flu shots, it would be much higher than 4x. But median age has risen by less than 5 years since 2001:

For each 5 years of increase in age, acute respiratory disease death rates approximately double. This means that we would have expected for the flu death rate to double when 1996 gets compared to 2025, because 1996 had a median age that was 5.1 years younger:

But after correcting expected flu death rates by doubling the rate from those years before heavy flu vaccination of the U.S. public — 5 per million doubles to 10 per million — we still do not reach 23 per million, indicating that the flu shot campaign is associated with a higher risk of flu death.

Instead of rushing out to get flu shots, people should get sunlight, exercise, take vitamins, and eat well, and sleep well, and incorporate stress reduction to maintain immunity.

Reference

[ICD-10 coded deaths for the USA] — https://wonder.cdc.gov/

[less than 5 years added to median age since 2001] — https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2026/04/age-and-sex.html

[median age over time] — https://statbase.org/data/usa-median-age/