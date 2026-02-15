On the average, people did not used to live as long as we do. When checking for the results of improved public health, you can’t use the top 1% of people, or the bottom 1% of people. Public health programs must always get evaluated by things applicable to a majority of the people, rather than by what is happening out at the fringes of society.

As stated here, somewhere around seven percent of all deaths have nothing at all to do with health care or with public health program — leaving about 93% of deaths which can be tied, in some way or another, to public health systems. A good measure of a health care system is the age that 90% of the people make it to, before dying:

The second line from the bottom shows the age to which 90% of Swedes made it, before dying. Notice how fast it grew up until approximately 1950, when government began to ramp-up by how much it had gotten involved in health care. The years of 1780 to 1869 did not show any improvement in this measure of longevity:

1780

90% of people made it to age 1 before dying, but 10% of the people died before age 1.

1869

Even 89 years later, no improvement in longevity in Sweden had occurred (90% still only made it to 1 year; with 10% dying before reaching age 1). But then economic improvements led to improved sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene. In the graph below, a small dip is seen during World War I:

A crude average of yearly percentage change merely divides the entire percentage change by the number of years that it took. Visualizing these incremental improvements reveals that the bulk of public health improvements had already been achieved prior to 1960:

A sober observation is: “Gone are the days of 2% average improvements in longevity.” If we can no longer expect for longevity to improve by an average of 2% yearly — and possibly of even by 1% yearly — then what should we be putting our time and energy into? We have been putting years into our lives, but now we need lives in our years.

In other words, we need to improve how healthy we are, rather than improving how long it is that we can continue to exist while hooked up to a life-support machine in some intensive care unit. The USA is behind on Sweden on this measure, as if “someone” is trying to make the USA unhealthy (perhaps for profit and/or control):

You can see the big dip in 2020 in the USA, but it is absent in Sweden, indicating that COVID did not harm longevity in Sweden. Also of interest is that no improvements in longevity have been seen in the USA since ObamaCare rolled out, and this might start to explain the suggestion above that “someone” is harming health in the USA.

To fix things, government control over healthcare should be extinguished from society. This means that socialist programs such as ObamaCare should be repealed without being replaced. Medicine should cease to be controlled by special interests such as the AMA, the AHA, and the AAP — and doctor-patient sovereignty must be revived.