Youthful adults are supposed to be in the prime of their life and are supposed to have immune systems that can fight off anything and otherwise have overall bodily resilience that keeps their death rates low. But after the massive campaign to administer experimental COVID injections, things have changed for young adults.

Here is a comparison of 2023 all-cause death rates for young adults (red) as compared to those found in 2005 (blue):

In terms of additional deaths per million, there are about 250 excess deaths per million in age band 25-29, and also in age band 40-44, and about 500 excess deaths per million (each) to explain from age 30-34 and age 35-39.

Two large environmental insults are the COVID shots and the ramped-up exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from 5G cell towers which have been put up en masse around civilized areas of the USA, often with camouflage to conceal them to try to keep the public in the dark about whether they are being exposed to a cell tower:

I found some causes of deaths to help explain the very large increase in death rate among young adults in 2023, but they still only explain a minority. In this first peeling back of the onion layer, I could not even explain 10% of the extra deaths happening in our youth. EMF is causing more brain cancer, mostly in the frontal and temporal lobes:

But only the group at far left would contribute to explaining the high death rates seen in young adults, and this particular component of the increase is only worth about 1 extra death per million persons of age 35-44, so the extra brain cancers shown here only explain <0.5% of the excess youthful death rate of 2023.

For women, uterine cancer death rates are now higher than in 2005:

But again, only the first two age bands at far left will contribute to the explanation, though this time we are able to explain 5 extra deaths per million women of age 35-39 and about 9 extra deaths per million women of age 40-44, meaning that these uterine cancer deaths can explain ~1% of the excess death currently seen in youthful adults.

The evidence suggests that environmental insults after 2005 have had a terrible impact on the resiliency of youthful adults in America, and that investigations should be undertaken to discover the causes, with the COVID shots being at the top of the list, and with EMFs being in the top-five of all plausible causes of excess death in 2023.

Reference

[camouflaged cell towers] — https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/slideshow/these-disguised-cell-towers-couldn-t-fool-anyone-could-they

[CDC Wonder] — https://wonder.cdc.gov

2005 deaths from frontal or temporal lobe brain cancer

2023 deaths from frontal or temporal lobe brain cancer

Notice how all age-band death rates that show up at far right were all at least 4x what they had been in 2005 — age-specific death rates from brain cancer lobes closest to where we hold our cell phones have more-than-quadrupled since 2005.