One way to find the truth is to search for the truth directly, but an indirect way to find the truth is to ask what the bad guys think, and then to do the opposite. The bad guys have worked hard to get into a position of relative omniscience — where they can see more of the actions and communications of us than we can see of them.

Sayer Ji recently came out with a substack revealing heavy censorship by Google. I modified one of the images in that substack by adding purple and red markings, so as to show the top-10 best sources for health information — by using what the bad guys view as the top-10 threats to the medical-industrial cartel:

To get good info, use one of the bad guys’ top-10 most-feared websites: