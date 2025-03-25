NOTE: Prior reports in this series are here and then here.

When the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on the safety of COVID shots in May of 2022, they said that benefits outweighed the risks by a lot:

And at the bottom of the screenshot above, you see them begin recommending two separate COVID shots per year — because original shots weren’t shown to be effective after 6 months, and new data on Omicron was making “vaccine efficacy” go negative, so they go on to recommend boosters in the next sentences that follow.

But Omicron was less deadly than flu, and two COVID shots per year each year is an awful lot of risk to be taking for a disease not worse than flu by that time. Typical adult reporting rates of fatal adverse event reports (fatal AERs) per million flu shot doses are below 1.0 fatal AERs per million, and the overall rate is just 1.1 per million.

But an early Moderna lot (032 H 20 A; total doses = 111,600) had a very high reporting rate of fatal AERs per million doses. Because most deaths were found among the elderly, for this analysis, the onset interval was restricted to the first 30 days following an injection. That is conservative because GBS* reports are often examined for 42 days.

Here are the 20 fatal AERs which had onset within 30 days of their experimental injections. Many of them are old, so the onset interval was restricted, but another feature is that most were in Puerto Rico, and it would be harrowing if further research revealed that they all came from a single facility receiving this particular Moderna lot.

*GBS = Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and much research looks for a full 42 days post-dose

#1 - reporting rate of 9.0 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 941607 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 83.0

Sex: Female

Location: Indiana

Vaccinated: 2021-01-12

Onset: 2021-01-13

Days after vaccination: 1

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-01-13

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 1 RA / IM

#2 - reporting rate of 17.9 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1047326 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 96.0

Sex: Female

Location: Michigan

Vaccinated: 2021-01-25

Onset: 2021-01-25

Days after vaccination: 0

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-02-22

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 1 - / IM

#3 - reporting rate of 26.9 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1130306 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 74.0

Sex: Male

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-01-29

Onset: 2021-02-03

Days after vaccination: 5

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-03-24

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 1 UN / IM

#4 - reporting rate of 35.8 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1130340 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 64.0

Sex: Female

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-02-12

Onset: 2021-02-25

Days after vaccination: 13

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-03-24

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 2 UN / IM

#5 - reporting rate of 44.8 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1132667 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 81.0

Sex: Female

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-02-04

Onset: 2021-03-04

Days after vaccination: 28

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-03-25

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 2 UN / IM

#6 - reporting rate of 53.8 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1136716 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 95.0

Sex: Female

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-02-12

Onset: 2021-03-03

Days after vaccination: 19

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-03-26

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 2 UN / IM

#7 - reporting rate of 62.7 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1142982 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 88.0

Sex: Female

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-02-22

Onset: 2021-02-24

Days after vaccination: 2

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-03-29

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 2 UN / IM

#8 - reporting rate of 71.7 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1143613 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 92.0

Sex: Female

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-02-02

Onset: 2021-02-03

Days after vaccination: 1

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-03-29

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 1 UN / IM

#9 - reporting rate of 80.6 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1201226 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 90.0

Sex: Female

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-02-10

Onset: 2021-02-13

Days after vaccination: 3

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-04-13

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 1 UN / IM

#10 - reporting rate of 89.6 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1207395 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 95.0

Sex: Female

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-01-13

Onset: 2021-01-24

Days after vaccination: 11

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-04-14

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 1 UN / IM

#11 - reporting rate of 98.6 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1222285 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 81.0

Sex: Female

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-02-09

Onset: 2021-02-10

Days after vaccination: 1

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-04-17

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 2 UN / IM

#12 - reporting rate of 107.5 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1232096 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 74.0

Sex: Male

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-01-27

Onset: 2021-02-17

Days after vaccination: 21

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-04-20

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 1 UN / IM

#13 - reporting rate of 116.5 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1232109 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 74.0

Sex: Male

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-02-06

Onset: 2021-02-28

Days after vaccination: 22

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-04-20

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 2 UN / IM

#14 - reporting rate of 125.4 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1241639 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 82.0

Sex: Female

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-02-24

Onset: 2021-02-27

Days after vaccination: 3

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-04-22

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 1 UN / IM

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 016M20A / 2 UN / IM

#15 - reporting rate of 134.4 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1314352 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 54.0

Sex: Female

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-02-03

Onset: 2021-02-03

Days after vaccination: 0

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-05-13

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / UNK UN / UN

#16 - reporting rate of 143.4 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1329905 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 67.0

Sex: Male

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-03-04

Onset: 2021-03-19

Days after vaccination: 15

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-05-19

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 0321H20A / 1 UN / IM

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 016M20A / 2 UN / IM

#17 - reporting rate of 152.3 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1330155 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 88.0

Sex: Male

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-02-23

Onset: 2021-03-24

Days after vaccination: 29

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-05-19

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 2 UN / IM

#18 - reporting rate of 161.3 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1350953 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 78.0

Sex: Female

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-03-23

Onset: 2021-04-07

Days after vaccination: 15

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-05-26

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 2 UN / IM

#19 - reporting rate of 170.2 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1414045 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 91.0

Sex: Male

Location: Puerto Rico

Vaccinated: 2021-01-28

Onset: 2021-02-02

Days after vaccination: 5

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-06-21

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / UNK UN / ID

#20 - reporting rate of 179.2 fatal AERs per Million Doses

VAERS ID: 1897295 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 83.0

Sex: Female

Location: Missouri

Vaccinated: 2021-01-14

Onset: 2021-02-02

Days after vaccination: 19

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2021-11-24

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 032H20A / 1 - / IM

That reporting rate of fatal AERs is 163x more than what is typical, and it is more than 163x what is typical for adults receiving flu shots. And if two shots per year are recommended, then that would mean 358.4 fatal AERs per million person-years for a “countermeasure” against a disease that is not worse than flu.

Evidence suggests that the researchers at WHO were speaking inaccurately when stating that “The benefit-risk ratio remains overwhelmingly positive.” The math does not add up when attempting to find support for that statement.

Reference

[May 2022 statement by WHO of tremendously positive benefit-risk ratio; recommendations for boosters, even within the same year as the original shots] — https://www.who.int/news/item/17-05-2022-statement-for-healthcare-professionals-how-covid-19-vaccines-are-regulated-for-safety-and-effectiveness

[ICAN page with a link to the 17Mb PDF file showing Moderna lot sizes] — https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/

[typical reporting rate for fatality is 1.1 fatal AERs per million doses] — https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/ss5201a1.htm

[MedAlerts VAERS searching tool] — MedAlerts. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php