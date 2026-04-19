NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

Measles vaccines are always given to children before they reach the age of 2, and this allows you to empirically verify or refute if new measles are due to vaccine hesitancy. If a new birth cohort is raised by parents who have recently become vaccine hesitant, then an increased proportion of new measles cases will come from those below age 5.

The usual proportion below age 5

As the image shows, when there is no reason to suspect any uptick in vaccine hesitancy, then it is proper to expect that 38% of new measles cases will be found among those under age 5. And, repeating the point, if vaccine hesitancy ensues, then it is expected for that proportion to rise above the 38% baseline.

Recent cases

With just 23% of new measles cases being found in those under age 5, the notion that the new measles cases are due to vaccine hesitancy can be ruled out. It is not logical — and is actually contrary to the evidence — to state that new measles cases are due to RFK Jr promoting vaccine hesitancy.

Reference

Leung J, Munir NA, Mathis AD, Filardo TD, Rota PA, Sugerman DE, Sowers SB, Mercader S, Crooke SN, Gastañaduy PA. The Effects of Vaccination Status and Age on Clinical Characteristics and Severity of Measles Cases in the United States in the Postelimination Era, 2001-2022. Clin Infect Dis. 2025 Mar 17;80(3):663-672. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciae470. PMID: 39271123; PMCID: PMC11955208.

https://publichealth.jhu.edu/ivac/resources/us-measles-tracker