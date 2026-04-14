One of the ways that elite technocrats push back on the masses is to engage in “psychological warfare” or “psychological operations” (Psy-ops). The goal is to attempt to make you doubt your own eyes, and perhaps even to doubt everything. Once people have zero beliefs, they become malleable. As the wise proverb says:

“He who does not stand for something, will fall for anything.”

The Washington Post is doing “double-duty” in gas-lighting us by making it so that the source of doubt is, itself, not to be trusted, because doubt is due to those crazy conservatives (rather than something which has been encouraged by the Deep State):

When belief or doubt is right

Sometimes, it is morally correct (“right”) to believe in something and, at other times, it is morally correct (“right”) to have your doubts about it. If someone said they sketched out a round square, then it is right to doubt them, and it is wrong to believe them (even if they are your friend, and they have never, ever steered you wrong before).

That’s because it is impossible to have a square that is round.

Take a situation where some liquid is boiling …

If someone said that a liquid being boiled at 150 degrees Fahrenheit is “methanol” and not water (which boils at 212 degrees F), then you have to ask one question of them before knowing whether it is morally correct to believe them:

Is it boiling at the top of Mount Everest?

At the top of Mount Everest, barometric pressure is only one-third of the pressure at sea level, and water boils at approximately 150 degrees F when air pressure is so low. After obtaining the answer to this follow-up question, you acquire all of the knowledge needed to know if it is right to doubt or to believe.

If someone tells you that a brand new vaccine which has never been put into humans before is “safe and effective” — is it right to doubt them? The instance of boiling liquid reveals that certain follow-up questions have got to be answered before it can become morally correct (“right”) to believe a claim that a vaccine is safe and effective.

Another author on Substack recently felt bad because of learning about forced organ harvesting in China, but some other persons chimed-in and said it was a psy-op, and therefore, that it is “not right” to continue to believe that that harvesting is currently happening in China. But the original Substack author was astute, and not dissuaded.

He asked a crucial follow-up question before deciding what to believe:

This author, not dissuaded by people telling him it’s a psy-op, went on to discover more alarming things. The upshot is that you can trust your mind to find the truth, after discovering the kinds of questions which lead you to the truth of a matter. We do not have to all feel as if we are stuck in a Clown World without meaning.

That’s just what the elite technocrats want us to feel like. They want us to stop questioning things. But without questions being answered, you cannot find truth. Practice can help you discover what the right questions are, and knowing the right questions is even more important than having all of the answers.