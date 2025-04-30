The COVID death rate in the USA was very high compared to the rest of the world, even though dollars spent on healthcare in the USA also dwarf what is spent elsewhere. It appears that healthcare in the USA has lost its bearings, and the COVID fiasco opened the eyes of many because of the blatant dishonesty by officals.

But even now, there appears to be similar tactics with respect to measles. How bad is measles? Well, it depends on who you ask. If you are asking an official who is captured by Big Pharma in the USA, then measles is really bad, and the death record is really bad. But what if you ask about what went on in Europe in 2024?

There were 127,350 measles cases there, and 38 deaths, which makes for a case fatality rate of one measles death per 3351 measles cases (less than half as dangerous as flu). But if you look at the one nation that spends much more on healthcare than any other nation in the world, then you get a measles case fatality rate that is over 10x higher:

At one death per 300 cases, we are being told that measles is over 10x more deadly when someone from the USA catches it. But such a rate disparity is not believable — and is suggestive that US officials are lying when they estimate the measles death rate.

It is as if they did not learn from the COVID debacle, and are instead doubling down on false narratives meant to spread fear and disenchantment throughout the land, so that some rich fat-cats can laugh all the way to the bank. Here is the recipe engaged in by Big Pharma in the USA:

sell them the poison (even if it is just, or at least mostly, fear) sell them the antidote (even if it is just hope or wishful thinking) lather, rinse, and repeat the cycle

Reference

[it takes over 3,000 cases of measles to create one measles death …] — https://www.who.int/europe/news/item/13-03-2025-european-region-reports-highest-number-of-measles-cases-in-more-than-25-years---unicef--who-europe

[… unless you reside in the nation spending the most on healthcare (300 cases/death)]— https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/measles/measles-cases-europe-americas-skyrocket