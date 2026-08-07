When going over Fauci’s diary, weird statements are repeatedly made, statements which call the official narrative into question. One statement Fauci made was that two-thirds (68%) of the COVID cases in Singapore were cases where the person “caught COVID” from someone else:

But that brings up the elephant in the room:

If a third of COVID cases did not come from transmission, where did they come from?

One possibility that explains that third of COVID cases which did not come from person-to-person transmission is 5G — which has been documented to be able to cut aspects of your immune system (e.g., phagocytosis) by half with just 20 minutes of exposure to 5G. Nitrates and electromagnetic fields (EMFs) can cause “happy hypoxia.”

It is a hypoxia in the absence of pneumonia.

The main cause of “happy hypoxia” is methemoglobinemia, which can be brought on pretty rapidly in someone if you feed them bacon (i.e., rich in nitrites) and then hit them with EMF. In methemoglobinemia, your hemoglobin stops delivering oxygen to your tissues, causing tissue deprivation of oxygen, which can make you turn blue.

Methemoglobinemia drives pulse oximeter readings down to approximately 85. You can create the appearance of a pandemic if you can get nitrates into people, and then hit them with wireless radiation from nearby cell towers. It could also be brought on inside of an Intensive Care Unit, if EMFs inside the unit are unchecked.

Reference

[Fauci Diary] — https://www.paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/2026.07.24_Tonys-Diary-Package.pdf