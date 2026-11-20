As recently reported by Sayer Ji, they are trying to blame RFK Jr. for the recent surge in cases of measles in the USA. Another reporting on the matter from Alex Berenson is available here and here. Let’s first view the evolution of measles cases, and then attempt to ascribe blame after that, keeping in mind that healthy nutrition matters.

2020

In the final year of the first Trump administration, measles cases had been lowered to 13. But by the final year of the Biden administration, measles cases had risen by 22x:

2024

This 22-fold rise in measles cases indicates that policy measures taken under the Biden administration — especially the COVID measures — had already created growth in measles cases. That 22-fold increase in measles cases had little-or-nothing to do with RFK Jr., but the growth in measles that started under Biden carried forward:

2026

The 2026 year has accrued over 5,000 cases now. Let’s now examine the evolution of measles vaccination, beginning with the share of one-year olds receiving the first dose of measles vaccine (MCV1):

2019

Back in 2019, approximately 90% of one-year-olds in the USA got a first dose of measles vaccine.

2025

By 2025, the share of one-year-olds getting a first dose of measles vaccine had risen to 92%, though the share of one-year-olds in Europe had fallen from 94% to 92%. But critics and detractors may argue that this increase in measles vaccine uptake in U.S. one-year-olds (from where it had been in both 2019 and 2020) should not be used.

Let’s use the “kindergarten survey” link given by Alex Berenson, instead:

2019-2020 school year

In the school year which began in 2019, 95.2% of children had taken MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine.

2021-2022 school year

Under Biden and the COVID policies of the Biden administration, measles vaccine coverage fell by 2.2 absolute percentage points in just 2 years — and in the final year of the Biden administration, measles vaccine coverage fell by another 0.5%, to 92.5%:

2024-2025 school year

Under the Biden administration and COVID policies, measles coverage fell by 2.7% in absolute percentage points — but how much did it fall under RFK Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS)?

2025-2026 school year

It fell by another 0.1% in absolute percentage points. The upshot is that measles vaccine coverage fell by 27x more under Biden than it fell under leadership by RFK Jr. This means that Biden officials are “27x more to blame” for the rise in measles than RFK Jr. is. And, because nutrition matters, Biden officials can have still more blame.

Under the Epidemiologic Triad model (pathogen, host, terrain), in order to be able to get sick, all 3 things have to line-up. You have to have a pathogen, you have to have a host who has become so susceptible to disease that symptoms arise, and you have to have a nutritional and ambient environment in which this disease process can occur.

But measles is modifiable by nutrients, so “some” of the blame for measles cases will have to be reserved for the patients and the doctors who have been treating those patients — each of which may have failed to make themselves fully-informed about how nutrients modify disease. Five good things are A, C, D, zinc, and quercetin:

If doctors or patients fail to become fully-informed about those 5 key nutritional compounds, then at least some of the blame for measles will have to be put upon their shoulders, too — even though most of the blame for recent measles has been shown above to have been “the fault of” the Biden administration and the COVID fiasco.

Explaining Europe

Europe has a population of 500 million, but in 2024, had almost 150,000 cases. To explain them requires citing COVID policies, and not anything to do with RFK Jr.

Reference

[one-year-olds who got first-dosed] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/share-of-children-vaccinated-against-measles?tab=line&time=1980..2025&country=OWID_WRL~USA~WHO_EUR

[kindergarteners who had taken MMR] — https://www.cdc.gov/schoolvaxview/data/index.html

[five nutritional compounds are pivotal in all measles outcomes] — https://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v21n18.shtml