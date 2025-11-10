In trying to explain why the full-blown socialist, Mamdani, got elected for mayor of New York City, billionaire Peter Thiel had this to say:

That’s a funny thing to say. I didn’t know that “capitalism” was being practiced in New York City. Who would’ve thunk it? Even Rudy Giuliani remarked recently on the Chris Salcedo Show on Newsmax that New York City has recently been governed by socialist policies. Apparently though, Peter Thiel did not get the memo on this.

Getting definitions wrong is a major source of obfuscation in the world, when deliberate, it is known as dissemble. That’s when you use rhetorical tricks to make people believe in things not true, by defining, and redefining, key aspects of concepts away until they become meaningless. It is mostly practiced on the political Left.

I suspect that Thiel’s concept of capitalism is (roughly) meaningless.

To know a concept means to be able to differentiate instances of it from other things in the world. To be able to know what a cat is, you have to be able to differentiate it from a dog, or from a chair, or from a table. Only by knowing when it is represented (and when it is not) can you be said to truly know the concept (to know what it means).

A rough depiction of a process that can prove whether someone knows the definition of capitalism or not, is whether they can differentiate it from other things, like from a mixed economy, or even from socialism (or fascism). Here is a rough depiction of differentiating based on the aspect of government (centralized) allocation of resources:

And even though only 3 enforcement tasks for federal government were enumerated in the Constitution (no treason, no piracy, no counterfeiting), here’s another rough depiction which can prove if someone knows what capitalism is or not, but this time based on the number of rules and regulations emanating from federal government:

Certain billionaires may be incentivized to keep concepts like capitalism murky and unclear, in order to hide how they amassed all of their wealth. If a billionaire amassed wealth by cutting secret back-alley deals with the government, then that billionaire would like for the concept of capitalism to include government patronage schemes.

This may not be true of Peter Thiel, although it has been suspected by others. But on an objective basis, under capitalism, there can be no quid pro quo relations between the government and between enterprising individuals and corporations (no “public-private partnerships”).

Reference

[federal allocation of resources] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Federal Government Current Expenditures [AFEXPND], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/AFEXPND

[state government allocation of resources] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, State and Local Government Current Expenditures [ASLEXPND], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/ASLEXPND

[GDP] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross Domestic Product [GDPA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDPA

[pages of federal regulations] — https://regulatorystudies.columbian.gwu.edu/regstats