Before COVID, the incidence of some cancers had already recently doubled in the United Kingdom. This doubling of cancer incidence in less than 20 years occurred in a time when most official risk factors were stable and decreased. The only major risk factor to increase was obesity.

[click to enlarge]

These charts are for men under age 50, and the pink lines represent the cancer incidence rate attributable to obesity, while the green lines represent the cancer incidence not attributable to obesity. The scale at left is logarithmic rather than constant, but at top right, thyroid cancer clearly doubles in 14 years of time in young men.

If something has 14 years to grow, and it has an “Average Annual Percent Change (AAPC)” of 5.1% — then in 14 years, it will double. Three cancers in young men — prostate, thyroid, and gallbladder — each had AAPC values over 5.1% yearly:

Fourteen years is an awfully short time to have a cancer incidence double. Results are the same for young women:

But with the women, the three cancers that clearly doubled in those 14 years — because AAPC was over 5.1% — are thyroid, multiple myeloma, and liver:

Here is a table of AAPC for young women, clearly showing a 14-year doubling (AAPC > 5.1%) in that fraction of cancer incidence not explainable by (or not attributable to) obesity:

The common finding across genders is a doubling in the incidence of thyroid cancer, a cancer that is capable of being induced by exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs), just like brain cancer.

The evidence suggests that some of the doubled cancer incidence is due to cell phones and cell towers — which have, over the last 20 years, vastly increased our exposure to EMF.

Reference

[prior to COVID, some cancers had already recently doubled] — https://bmjoncology.bmj.com/content/5/1/e000966