When going about your daily life, it might not seem obvious that ideas matter. When our attention is relaxed and we run through our daily errands, it is often the concrete things in life that have our attention. But ideas can make-or-break a person, or a movement, or a country, or the world. Aristotle was the first who was mostly right:

After Aristotle, non-Aristotelian Western thinkers mostly split themselves into two camps: those who would still stubbornly continue to believe that truth should be easy to arrive at, and those who would still stubbornly continue to believe that truth is easy. Those chasing effortless certainty became Skeptics, and the others, Rationalists.

Epicurus held mental comfort as the top value, and if it causes too much discomfort to find the truth, then it is better to keep your peace of mind. He created Epicureanism. Zeno held fortitude-through-discomfort as the top value: Your job, as a human, is to sometimes suffer immensely — but to do so in silence (without complaining).

Zeno created Stoicism, where your character is everything, a few rules are followed without exception, and the prescription for life is just that easy to follow (though often painful to follow). These two opposing philosophies each erred on the opposite side of truth, one championed comfort, the other championed “willful discomfort.”

In chapter 17 of the Book of Acts, Paul visits Athens and gets into arguments with the Epicureans and the Stoics. Paul chided them for creating an altar on Mars Hill with the inscription “To the Unknown God” — worshipping a fixture more or less blindly, with an easy-to-apply superstition. He gave a sermon on how truth is harder than that.

It doesn’t fall into your lap after you have created a big-enough altar — or have prayed enough times to it, or followed enough rules, or whatever. You have to engage with it.

The history of recorded human thought suggests that, by staying on one of the two wrong sides of the truth (too far left or too far right), most popular philosophers have created and perpetuated much havoc in the world. There have been a few good ones staying close to the truth of things, but they are very few and far between.