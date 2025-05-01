Out of the few of under 60 total BSL-4 labs that exist in the world, and which might have been working on coronaviruses in order to make them more infectious in humans, the lab in Wuhan is the biggest of them all:

But though SARS-CoV-2 began within 10 miles of the Wuhan lab — nobody disputes that part — they keep telling us that animals spread it to humans in a wet market 7.5 miles away:

In other words, when you begin with squares of land — each 10 miles on a side — from the 33 million squares of land area on Earth, they want us to believe that it was just a “coincidence” that SARS-CoV-2 first showed up in that square containing the Wuhan lab: Something that would have had “approximately” a 1-in-33 million chance.

Here’s the real reason they keep fighting for the “narrative” about the origin:

The real reason that they fight so hard against logic (the 1-in-33-million “coincidence”), is to keep us ready to accept whatever new injection they have in store for us. They knew they already faced an uphill battle, because 61% of adults polled in 2020 were not in agreement with taking an experimental injection, though 39% were:

General uptake in Health Care Workers (HCWs) for flu shots can be very low, causing a big worry to Big Pharma, and in Italy, over 80% of them do not take flu shots:

Even worse is when there is a “crisis” and things are “rushed” — because you get into a situation where, like in France, 92% of the people refused to take the “2009 pandemic” flu shot:

To fight this hesitancy, narratives are built especially for the intervention in question. The primary justification for giving experimental COVID shots to children was not because it might help children, but instead, it was in order to develop the collectivist societal goal of using shots, instead of natural infection, to reach a “herd immunity”:

As the first part of the highlighted sentence states, public health goals are not primarily about personal health benefits. The kids were never meant to benefit. Instead, they were to be placed in harms way — taking a poorly-tested product — so that others can supposedly sleep better at night, due to needle-driven herd immunity.

But then we found out that transmission was not studied in the phase 3 trials. And later, we found out that — once Delta variant hit, and especially Omicron variant — jabbed persons got more COVID, not less. Because a new variant occur every few months, their immune systems were “trained on” a variant no longer around.

Let’s all support HHS Secretary Kennedy in his aim to remove these shots from the childhood vaccine schedule.

Reference

[under 60 BSL-4 labs exist on Earth] — https://www.kcl.ac.uk/fifty-nine-labs-around-world-handle-the-deadliest-pathogens-only-a-quarter-score-high-on-safety

[Hunan market 7.5 miles from Wuhan lab] — https://www.msnbc.com/the-mehdi-hasan-show/the-mehdi-hasan-show/covid-origin-report-lab-leak-theory-manmade-debunked-rcna91500

[33 million 10-mile-long squares of land exist on Earth] — https://www.worldometers.info/geography/largest-countries-in-the-world/

[belief in a lab leak associates with “vaccine hesitancy”] — Salali GD, Uysal MS. COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is associated with beliefs on the origin of the novel coronavirus in the UK and Turkey. Psychol Med. 2020 Oct 19:1-3. doi: 10.1017/S0033291720004067. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 33070804; PMCID: PMC7609204. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7609204/

[61% didn’t want the new COVID shots] — Zimet GD, Silverman RD, Fortenberry JD. Coronavirus Disease 2019 and Vaccination of Children and Adolescents: Prospects and Challenges. J Pediatr. 2021 Apr;231:254-258. doi: 10.1016/j.jpeds.2020.11.002. Epub 2020 Nov 5. PMID: 33161025; PMCID: PMC7644179. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7644179/

[the justification to give kids COVID shots was herd immunity for “society”] — ibid.

[over 80% of Italian Health Care Workers (HCWs) don’t take flu shots] — Odone A, Bucci D, Croci R, Riccò M, Affanni P, Signorelli C. Vaccine hesitancy in COVID-19 times. An update from Italy before flu season starts. Acta Biomed. 2020 Sep 7;91(3):e2020031. doi: 10.23750/abm.v91i3.10549. PMID: 32921733; PMCID: PMC7716975. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7716975/

[over 90% of France did not take the 2009 flu shot] — COCONEL Group. A future vaccination campaign against COVID-19 at risk of vaccine hesitancy and politicisation. Lancet Infect Dis. 2020 Jul;20(7):769-770. doi: 10.1016/S1473-3099(20)30426-6. Epub 2020 May 20. PMID: 32445713; PMCID: PMC7239623. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7239623/

[new variant pops up every few months] —