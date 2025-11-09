NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

In the 1920’s, interest rates were high:

Short Term Rates

Long Term Rates

Because the USA was on the Gold Standard in the 1920s, the prices were stable, meaning that inflation was near zero — which also means that these nominal rates are the real rates of return that people were realizing (real rate = nominal rate - inflation). People were getting a real boost of 5% yearly from holding corporate bonds (red line).

The reason that the interest rates were so high in the middle 1920s is because there was a lot of investor optimism. When interest rates are free to float, they “measure” or reflect the optimism in the economy. If business booms by so much that profits grow by, say, 9% a year, then it more-than-covers selling corporate bonds to the public at 5%.

It allows the public to share in the profits, getting more than half as good of a return on investment as the very people who take the risk of setting up the business in the first place, along with the risk of expanding business operations. Back in 1989, the Middle Class held a higher fraction of all stock shares than the top 0.1% did:

This graph is tagged at the peak of relative ownership of the stock market by the Middle Class: Back when we owned 21% of the stock market. But things went south as big government cronies pulled off schemes to convince regulators that easy money policies of really low interest are needed. This policy inflates the stock market:

As you can glean, the stock market could be upwards of 50% overvalued right now, indicating that, almost overnight, the market could crash with the stock prices dropping in an abrupt 50% downward correction. How did this happen? When interest rates drop, new loans go out to the “investor class” and bid up the prices.

As mentioned before in a post before, this is called a Cantillon Effect of currency inflation (where “Peter” — due to connections to finance — gets the new money first, leaving “Paul and Mary” with nothing but the high prices after the money has had a chance to circulate and to chase after regularly-consumed goods and services.

This relatively enriches Peter at the expense of Paul and Mary, who represent the Middle Class in this analogy. The Middle Class gets progressively impoverished by inflation, unable to reap the same gains from inflated asset prices as the “financiers.” What you see is a transfer of wealth up to the top 0.1%, as is shown here:

Instead of owning more of the stock market than the top 0.1% (as was true back in 1989), the relative proportion of the stock market owned by the Middle Class has roughly cut in half, while the relative proportion owned by the top 0.1% has almost doubled, and compared to that owned by the Middle Class it is over double (24% vs. 11.7%).

Evidence very strongly suggests that low interest rates, via asset prices inflation, move wealth out of the Middle Class and up to the top 0.1%. Hit by the negative effects of inflation, but without being able to capitalize on any positive effects of it, the Middle Class gets progressively hollowed out if the government practices “easy money” policy.

Worse still is that this causes the Buffett Index (stock market value as % of GDP) to go through the roof, setting us up for another stock market crash with up to a 50% market correction in a two-month time-window — like back in 1929. That one was a doozy, and we are even more inflated now than we even were back then.

End Note

Critics and detractors will try to claim that the “roaring 1920s” was not healthy growth, because of the stock market crash of 1929. But there are 4 things which came together to cause the crash, and the real pain of the Great Depression was the response to the crash, rather than the crash itself (that’s 5 reasons they are wrong).

Pres. Hoover and Samuel Insull are most responsible for causing the crash of 1929. Pres. Hoover intended protectionism for banks and other industries, making it so that — whatever happens — they will not be allowed to fail. When people found out, they “overbought” stock in banks. Samuel Insull created “paper” utility holding companies:

The highlighted public utility company shows a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.4 — indicating that, if you never intended to sell the stock, then you would have to wait 105 years to get your money back from buying it. Who does that though? Who makes that kind of investment. Answer: No one does, unless they know something you don’t.

With public utility holding companies, Samuel Insull created shell companies around shell companies, going up to 5 layers deep. You think you are buying a share of a company producing power for a neighborhood, but not if you bought from Samuel Insull. By having up to 5 companies “on paper” — it looked like 5x the capital!

But that’s fraud, you say? Yes, it is, and it helped cause the crash of 1929. A New York Times piece indicates a possible international crime ring around this behavior:

These particular hucksters created-or-consolidated 68 million shares:

With this criminal behavior (the type of fraud characterized by Samuel Insull), along with Pres. Hoover’s intention to protect banks at all cost, that was enough perverse incentive to get almost 15% of the entire stock market held on margin loans from brokers where down to only 10% of the stock price was actually paid for by the buyer!

If the stock price drops by just 10% — when you had financed 90% of the damned purchase of stock in the first place — then the broker makes a “margin call” and you are then flat broke and busted. Thanks for playing! Your consolation prize is: Unaffordable Debt

