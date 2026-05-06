Dr. Robert Malone recently published a substack on a vast and growing campaign for pandemic response. But, outside of sub-Saharan Africa, infectious diseases are not a big cause of disease and death. In advanced economies, infectious diseases are not even responsible for one in every 20 deaths:

At bottom right, you have 4.6% of deaths coming from infections. But you have to ask:

If not even one in 20 deaths come from it, why so much focus on it?

A “conspiratorial” explanation would recognize how it is that we so often discover that people with very low morals end up coalescing into arenas of power and control. If you were one of these people — someone who lashes out at your critics — then you’d like plausible deniability for making people disappear abruptly.

This kind of a sinister explanation is similar to that for Climate Change (something which could cause abrupt landslides or other natural disasters which end up taking out your critics), or even Project Blue Beam (where aliens are promoted, and people “randomly” — but mostly your critics — get abducted).

Any narrative that involves the abrupt disappearance of people will be promoted. Under COVID, people were cordoned off from their own families, and they were held in hospital rooms — unable to get any sunlight — for months on end, until they died. There was an effort to get real-time identification of hospital in-patients.

Why?

Why would it be important for a state department to be able to obtain real-time identification of people entering hospitals around the state? What possible benefit could there be from non-medical personnel knowing the names and identities of the people who were being put into hospital rooms (at the time they were put there)?

One explanation involves plans for the selective treatment of people. The evidence suggests that the hyper-focus on pandemics is not what it appears to be on the surface. On the surface, it is advertised as being this great concern for the welfare of people, but you wouldn’t remain so focused on something that kills under 5% of us.

Reference

[not even 1 in 20 die from infectious disease] — https://ourworldindata.org/what-do-people-die-from-in-different-countries